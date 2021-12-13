Parineeti Chopra announces her TV debut as judge of Hunarbaz Desh Ki Shaan: ‘TV always felt like a natural fit’

Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her television debut with reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. Sharing a picture of herself with Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar, Parineeti wrote, “I have always been aware of my love for TV. I’m most comfortable on stage with a live audience , and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit. Now the challenge was to just find the right show. I am happy to announce that I will joining the jury at the judges table with the original veterans of this world – Karan and Mithun Da. I’m excited to go on this journey with them and combining 2 of my long time dreams – having fun with and learning from the both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country. Wish us well.”

“I would get offers to be a part of reality shows but none of the shows felt right, this is the show which felt right as it gave me the scope to do both of these things,” the actor said in a statement.

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan co-judge Karan Johar also shared the picture on his Instagram account. “New beginnings are always special!” Karan shared, adding, “Excited to start a new and exciting reality one Called HUNARBAAZ DESH KI SHAAN! With the Legendary Mithun Da and the absolutely lovely @parineetichopra !! Buckle up for some incredible talent coming your way on @colorstv @voot ! This one is going to be one helluva ride!” Karan hosted Bigg Boss OTT earlier this year. He has also hosted talk show Koffee With Karan.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen next in Uunchai that has her sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy’s next titled Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is busy with his directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.