scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Must Read

Parineeti Chopra to have a swayamvar on Hunarbaaz, watch video

Popular TV actors Arjit Taneja, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shivin Narang will be a part of the swayamvar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 23, 2022 6:24:37 pm
parineeti chopraParineeti Chopra with TV actors Arjit Taneja, Shivin Narang and Vishal Aditya Singh. (Photo: PR Handout)

It has become sort of a running gag on Colors show Hunarbaaz to tease Parineeti Chopra about her prospective partner/groom.

In an upcoming episode of the reality show, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been trying his best to find a match for Parineeti, will actually arrange a swayamvar for the Bollywood actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Popular TV actors Arjit Taneja, Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddhartha Dey, and Shivin Narang will be a part of the swayamvar. Singer Kumar Sanu will also grace the episode to help Parineeti Chopra make the correct decision.

Colors shared a glimpse of the fun episode. The caption read, “Hunarbaaz ke manch par lagega entertainment ka double tadka, jab aayenge Kumar Sanu aur Parineeti ke swayamvar ke liye kayi special guests.”

Hunarbaaz is hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Its judged by Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty.

Hunarbaaz airs every weekend at 9 pm on Colors TV.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kangana family 660
Kangana Ranaut turns 35: A look at her family

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement