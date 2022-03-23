Parineeti Chopra to have a swayamvar on Hunarbaaz, watch video

It has become sort of a running gag on Colors show Hunarbaaz to tease Parineeti Chopra about her prospective partner/groom.

In an upcoming episode of the reality show, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been trying his best to find a match for Parineeti, will actually arrange a swayamvar for the Bollywood actor.

Popular TV actors Arjit Taneja, Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddhartha Dey, and Shivin Narang will be a part of the swayamvar. Singer Kumar Sanu will also grace the episode to help Parineeti Chopra make the correct decision.

Colors shared a glimpse of the fun episode. The caption read, “Hunarbaaz ke manch par lagega entertainment ka double tadka, jab aayenge Kumar Sanu aur Parineeti ke swayamvar ke liye kayi special guests.”

Hunarbaaz is hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Its judged by Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty.

Hunarbaaz airs every weekend at 9 pm on Colors TV.