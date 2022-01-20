Parineeti Chopra on sob stories promoted on reality shows: ‘If there is an emotional story, why wouldn’t we share it?’

As the world stepped into a new millennium, Amitabh Bachchan started the trend of Bollywood stars hosting shows on television. Before him, the ‘idiot box’ was considered a step down from the silver screen. In the last two decades, many like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar followed his example and made inroads into television. And now the new league of actors are also carrying the mantle ahead. After Ranveer Singh made his debut as the host of The Big Picture, Parineeti Chopra is all set to turn judge for Colors’ Hunarbaaz.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Parineeti confessed that she has been looking at entering television for a couple of years, and was in quest for the ‘perfect show’. “However, I realised there was nothing perfect till Hunarbaaz came my way. The concept and format just felt right and was exactly what I was looking for. It’s a multi-talent based show, on a channel like Colors and is on primetime. I also get to share the judging panel with the amazing Mithun da and Karan Johar. I think I probably took just 30 minutes to say yes to it. And when I started shooting, my thoughts were just reinforced that I took the right decision.”

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also shared that there was no apprehension for her to switch medium. In fact, she ‘wanted to do television’ for a long time. Calling herself a natural fit for a reality show, Parineeti further shared, “I think the only apprehension was about the kind of show I do. I love been on the stage, interacted with live audiences, and just being spontaneous. Also, Indian television gives one the chance to meet people from different corners of the country and witness talent from remotest corners. There are so many singers and choreographers who came from reality shows. I was just too excited to be a part of this process.”

However, there’s always a criticism that with not much work in films, actors chose television, or for the big paycheques. Making a face, Parineeti said she would call such naysayers ‘crazy’. “I am doing bigger and better projects right now. I have a Sooraj Barjatya film and Sandeep Banga’s next with Ranbir Kapoor. I think these are as amazing as doing a show like Hunarbaaz. I think I am at a pretty good place.”

Parineeti Chopra also addressed the backlash reality shows receive for promoting sob stories of contestants. Over the last few years, the ‘rona dhona’ has taken over performances on the stage. In a recent promo, Parineeti too was seen breaking down hearing about a contestant’s struggle. However, the actor believes that there’s no harm if the talent is not compromised. “I think people who are not associated with reality shows speak like that. I am giving first-hand information from my experience. We are never given a script nor told what to say. We have never met these contestants and react to their performances as it happens. I think if there is an emotional story, why wouldn’t we share it? The talent is not fake and they get just one take to perform. The reality is very real on the show,” she said.

While Hunarbaaz is set to make its debut, a similar show — India’s Got Talent is all set to return with the ninth season, on a rival channel. As per the actor, the audience is always looking for newer and more exciting content. Calling her show extremely different, Parineeti also claimed that her co-judges are the best ones n television today. “I don’t think there are any better judges than them. Also, the talent is amazing. Sometimes I also forget that I am a judge and look at the performances like an audience member. Also, there’s a place for everyone to exist and if you are good, I think you will succeed.”

Asked if she had to participate in a show like Hunarbaaz, which talent would she showcase, Parineeti said, “I think I would sing. That’s the hunar I got from my genes. The entire Chopra clan is a singer, so guess that will work,” she replied. And as we suggested Parineeti that she could get cousin sister Priyanka Chopra and brother-in-law also on-board to start a band, she laughed to say, “Ya, we should start the Chopra band na? I will be presenting this idea in the next family meeting.”

Hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Hunarbaaz will air at 9 pm, weekends on Colors TV.