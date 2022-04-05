Parineeti Chopra croons Priyanka Chopra’s song on Hunarbaaz, calls it her ‘meditation’. Watch video

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and singer Neha Bhasin crooned the song “Kuch Khaas Hai” on Colors reality show Hunarbaaz. Neha Bhasin and Mohit Chauhan sang the original version of the song for Priyanka Chopra’s film Fashion. The song is composed by Salim-Sulaiman and penned by Irfan Siddiqui.

Sharing a promo on Instagram, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote, “Aaaah me and singing. My meditation .. 💕 So much fun doing what I love the most! And this time with you @nehabhasin4u. We should do this more often! 😁 @colorstv.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra’s co-judges Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty gave her and Neha Bhasin a standing ovation after their performance. On social media too, the two were showered with compliments.

Also Read | How Divya Bharti spent hours before her untimely death at 19

Neha Dhupia wrote, “Uff! Lovely ❤️ both of you @parineetichopra @nehabhasin4u.” Saba Pataudi wrote, “Fabulous ❤️.”

Parineeti Chopra recently opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal due to a scheduling conflict. Rashmika Mandanna has stepped into Parineeti’s shoes for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. The Saina actor has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila in her kitty.