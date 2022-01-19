Parineeti Chopra reveals the best advice she received from Priyanka Chopra: ‘If people didn’t have expectations from you…’

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her small screen debut on Colors’ upcoming reality show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan, in which she will be judging talented contestants alongside Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. And while this is Parineeti’s first time on a reality show as a judge, she calls herself a reality show lover.

Talking about being on a reality show, the Saina actor told The Quint, “I love it because I just think this is my calling. Being on TV is better than what I had imagined it to be. I had wanted to judge a show or be a part of a reality show for the longest time. It’s my favourite format on TV, reality television.”

Parineeti said that while she enjoys various reality shows, she finds the concept of Bigg Boss “very exciting.” “I just find the concept of Bigg Boss very exciting. Just people closed in a house for months on end with no contact with the outside world. I just find that concept really exciting. I have watched many seasons but now I don’t watch because I don’t get time to watch,” she said. Parineeti also shared that she is “terrified” of being a contestant on the show and added that “you need real guts” to be a part of Bigg Boss.

Parineeti recently completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry and in a conversation with journalist Puja Talwar, she reflected on the best advice she has received from her cousin Priyanka Chopra. “She always says that you have the privilege of people’s expectations, if people didn’t have expectations from you, you would have been really depressed. So whenever you are in a film, they will expect you do something special, that’s an amazing privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something,” she shared.

In 2022, Parineeti will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.