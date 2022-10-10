scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

As Parineeti Chopra’s parents attend The Kapil Sharma Show shoot, comedian calls her didi. Watch hilarious video

Parineeti Chopra and her Code Name: Tiranga team will grace The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. The latest promo gives a glimpse of their hilarious time with Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Siddharth Sagar.

parineeti chopra, kapil sharmaParineeti Chopra will be on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

Kapil Sharma and his antics with female actors always leave viewers in splits. The comedian tries his best to flirt with them but fails most times. In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, he will be seen trying hard to impress Parineeti Chopra. His efforts will, however, end up with him addressing her, ‘didi’.

In the promo shared by Sony TV, Parineeti enters the stage with Kapil saying, “Welcome Pari, to my show, to my heart.” As she mentions that her parents are also on the set, Kapil quickly asks, “Kahan, didi? Kahan?” (Where are they, sister?). His response leaves Parineeti, her parents and Archana Puran Singh in splits.

The Bollywood actor will be on the show to promote her upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga. She will be joined by her co-stars Harrdy Sandhu, Rajit Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and director Ribhu Dasgupta.

In the promo, we also see Siddhartha Sagar entering the stage dressed as Ranveer Singh, while Ketan Singh turns into Karan Johar. The two seem to be putting up a Koffee with Karan act. Kiku Sharda, on the other hand, dresses up as ‘Cinderella’ only to be mocked by Kapil Sharma.

Kapil also quizzes Sharad Kelkar on the reason behind him playing negative roles in films and goody-two-shoes in television shows. He replies that he’s quite a nice person in real life, and thus needs an outlet to showcase his dark side. Commenting on his baritone, Kapil quips that he seems to have swallowed Ghulam Ali Sahab.

The Kapil Sharma Show episode, featuring Parineeti Chopra, will air this weekend at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 05:41:07 pm
