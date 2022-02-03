Parineeti Chopra gets emotional during contestant’s acrobatic performance on Hunarbaaz, watch video

The contestants on Colors TV show Hunarbaaz are impressing the judges Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. In a recent promo shared by Colors TV, a contestant can be seen performing acrobatics and his performance left Parineeti emotional.

Colors shared the promo with the caption, “Sukdeb ke performance ne badhai manch ki raunak. Kya aap par bhi chaaya unke hunar ka nasha? Dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about her first television appearance, Parineeti Chopra told indianexpress.com, “I feel like I am making my debut all over again. However, having Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty around has made the process easier. I am learning so much from them.”

Also Read | Bhoothakaalam: Stunning Malayalam horror film an antidote to the toxic Conjuring franchise

During a recent AMA on Instagram, Parineeti poked fun at herself as she asked Hunarbaaz co-judge and filmmaker Karan Johar to set up a ‘rishta’ for her — “Bhala karega Johar, dhundega mera shohar” (He will do the right thing by me, he will find me the perfect groom).

Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming films include Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.