Parineeti Chopra breaks down after a Hunarbaaz contestant shares his story of struggle

Actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her television debut. She will be one of the judges on talent reality Hunarbaaz – Desh ki Shaan. In a new promo shared by the makers, Parineeti is seen bursting into tears after one of the contestants shared his story of struggle.

In the beginning of the promo, the contestant is seen performing stunts on a pole as the song “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” plays in the background.

After his performance, the contestant shared that he had to stay under a tree as he had no place to go in Mumbai and had a tough time earning his living.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

On hearing the contestant’s story, Parineeti Chopra couldn’t control her emotions. The actor burst into tears and said that when she comes across such people, it affects her.

Parineeti will be co-judging the talent reality show Hunarbaaz – Desh ki Shaan with filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Hunarbaaz – Desh ki Shaan will be hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show’s premiere date is yet to be announced.