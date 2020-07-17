Paridhi Sharma on playing Maa Vaishno Devi: It is a huge responsibility

Paridhi Sharma was last seen in Patiala Babes. (Photo: Paridhi Sharma/Instagram) Paridhi Sharma was last seen in Patiala Babes. (Photo: Paridhi Sharma/Instagram)

Paridhi Sharma is back on television playing the titular role in Maa Vaishno Devi.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor opened up about playing Maa Vaishno Devi and getting back to work amid coronavirus scare.

Excerpts from the conversation:

You are replacing Puja Banerjee as Maa Vaishno Devi. What was your first reaction when the show came to you?

I was actually very happy. The role is very close to my heart. I had decided to not shoot for a couple of months due to the coronavirus scare. However, when this came my way, I was excited and instantly said a yes. As for replacement, she moved out for personal reasons, so there is actually no story. Also, the kind of person I am, I don’t compare or compete. So there was no pressure or second thoughts in my mind.

Was having a young kid at home also a reason for you not keen to get back to work?

Absolutely. I was in my hometown during the lockdown and decided to leave my son there when I came back to resume work. He will join me by the end of the month. It’s safer there and he has the entire family to look after him. As a working mother, you have to make such tough decisions. I was even concerned about myself but was assured by the channel and production house that everything will be taken care of. I am thankful to my husband and family, who have been such a support. Without them, it would have been impossible to carry on.

Coming back to mythological shows, the heavy dialogues and costumes can be taxing sometimes.

I think it’s a huge responsibility on my shoulders as there is a lot of expectation. Also, she is a devi, and there is high regard for her, and so I have to be careful. Honestly, I actually enjoy these kinds of roles, as I love speaking Hindi. And you don’t get to speak its purest form so often. I also enjoy being part of projects that can depict our culture, tradition and language. So from that perspective, I am actually having fun.

The audience usually starts relating to an actor as the God they play on screen. Are you worried about the same?

I think times have changed. After playing a queen in Jodhaa Akbar, I did a social drama (Patiala Babes) and they heartily accepted me in the same. The audience now understands that every character is different. Personally, I love playing these royal characters, and if they start relating me to Maa Vaishno Devi. I would take it as a compliment.

In your career, you have done selective work but your fans continue to shower you with so much love. What do you feel has helped maintain that connect?

I really don’t know. I can just be grateful to God about it. They stood by me even when I took a sabbatical after my child was born. I feel lucky and can never thank them enough for their love.

Can you tell us how the lockdown was for you?

I thoroughly enjoyed myself as I got to spend time with my family after a very long time. We were all together. Also, since I had time, I launched a YouTube channel and that would be just another way to connect to my fans and also be productive. I believe in trying my hands at different things. I also have interest in writing, and launched my production house too.

