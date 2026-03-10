‘Parents disowned Anurag Dobhal last year’: Manager exposes truth on UK07 Rider’s car crash, relationship with wife Ritika, anti-dowry case against family

YouTube content creator and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal has been in the hospital since Saturday night after he allegedly live streamed his car crash while driving at over 150km/hr. The social media influencer, who had earlier claimed to be under extreme duress after being abandoned by his parents and wife, sustained serious injuries in the accident and is recovering. Popular as UK07 Rider, it was during his hospitalisation that many reports claimed that he had been disowned by his father via a newspaper notice. Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Anurag’s manager Rohit Panday has clarified these reports. He even slammed other influencers and celebs for deriving publicity from Anurag’s accident.

Has Anurag Dobhal been disowned by his family?

Yes, it has happened, the content creator’s manager said. Anurag’s family had posted an advertisement in a local newspaper stating that they disown Anurag and his wife, Ritika, but it all happened last year. Talking about the reports now circulating on social media, Rohit said, “I want to clarify that while it’s being reported that his parents have disowned him after this accident, it’s not true. This announcement came out last year when their relations began to deteriorate. I don’t know who is circulating this now, but it’s from last year. Anurag used to bang his head, throw tantrums, so that his family would agree to his marriage with Ritika, but they never agreed.”

He further added, “Later, his parents got this advertisement published stating that they have disowned Anurag and Ritika. They did this because Anurag had purchased property worth Rs 2.5 crores in his mother’s name. I liquidated those funds. About 3-4 months after that, all of this happened. So it’s not like this has happened after the accident. We don’t want to ruin things with anybody; we are trying to reconcile the family. Only Anurag’s sanity matters to us. It has been 8 months since this advertisement was published, and someone is circulating this now; it’s very wrong.”

Anurag, Ritika filed dowry case against his parents

While the reason behind Anurag Dobhal’s rift with his family remains unknown, his manager gave a detailed account of how their equation deteriorated. “After Anurag got married, Ritika was not allowed to enter the family home. When that happened, they came back to the resort where the wedding had happened. We thought the family would agree in a few days, but they didn’t. After that, they have a tradition where the daughter-in-law cooks something in the kitchen for the first time. But Ritika was not allowed to do that either. Then they shifted to Manali and tried a lot to connect with the family. This is also the reason why he is in this mental state.”

UK07 Rider’s manager further added, “The family didn’t agree, they would rather tell him that they would disown him. Initially, he thought they were joking, but they went ahead and put the advertisement stating this. After they put out this advertisement, both Ritika and Anurag filed a dowry case against them, where it was mentioned what the family did to them. The family initiated all of it, not them. Anurag was trying to get back with his family, but they chose to break all ties. We filed the dowry case in retaliation and took Ritika Bhabhi’s permission to do so.”

Other influencers and celebs supporting Anurag Dobhal for clout?

Anurag Dobhal’s accident seems to have become an opportunity for some influencers and celebrities to get publicity from. Condemning some influencers, Anurag’s manager shared that they just came to the hospital for their clout. Talking especially about Thara Bhai Joginder and Tehelka Bhai, Rohit Panday said, “A lot of people would do anything for the clout at this moment. That influencer Thara Bhai Joginder got beaten up. He was trying to make a video with Tehelkaa Bhai showing how Anurag was. After Joginder was beaten up, he called up people asking them to support UK07 Rider. When I call him, he does not take my call.”

“A supporter is not someone who keeps making videos. Thara Bhai Joginder is just doing nautanki; he was beaten up by Rajat Dalal’s friend Chota Dalal. They were just doing those things for clout. Even I can post a video of Anurag, but I don’t want to do that. I am only sharing updates for his fans on social media. And all those standing in support now, I want to ask them where they were before?” Anurag’s manager said.

Anurag’s wife, Ritika, 8 months pregnant, is with him

He also added, “Anurag’s wife is 8 months pregnant and with him. Many influencers are claiming Anurag is alone in the hospital but that’s not true. There are more than 50 people in the hospital at the moment, including our close friends. I accept that the family is not answering my calls. Ritika bhabhi rushed to hospital at 6 on the morning Anurag was admitted. She has been there, despite her health but she is still receiving hate.”

“I just want to know, where were these people when Anurag was suffering. Even when he put out that two-hour-long video, no one reached out. When the accident news became a highlight, that’s when they started coming and showing support. I have been Anurag’s manager since Bigg Boss. I have been handling his mental health for eight months, and I know what he was going through. He doesn’t care about getting views.”

He even spoke about a few others who were genuinely concerned, “Manaara was genuinely concerned; she called me and has been taking updates. Elvish Yadav is genuinely supporting UK Rider; he offered to come and meet Anurag once he gets a little better.”

Rohit also shared that he spoke to Anurag on the day of his accident. He shared, “People are telling me I didn’t convince Anurag. He spoke to me on a video call that morning, and in the evening, he said he was feeling suffocated and wanted to get out of his room. I asked him to come to Mumbai, but he didn’t want to be seen at the airport; he was scared of being made fun of. Later, I got a call from the guy he was staying with that he was going to meet his sister, and he wanted to go alone. When I spoke to Anurag, he told me he just wanted to get some air, and then he would come back. So, I agreed. Thirty minutes later, I saw he went live and was doing this. I was in Mumbai when the accident happened. His fans rushed him to the hospital.”

Anurag Dobhal’s health update

While Rohit has been updating UK07’s fans on social media about his health, he is upset over many making assumptions. “I have been telling people to only consider the information for me as official, but people are not listening. People are not realizing the state Ritika Bhabhi is in; they just want to slyly come in and make a video. I was talking to Anurag before he went in for surgery. I could have made a video and shared, but it’s not right. I am being asked to give video interviews, but that’s not my priority.”

He shared that Anurag underwent surgery on Monday night, and since the injuries are severe, he will be kept in the ICU for a few days. Rohit also added, “Before undergoing a surgery, he told me, I am all he has because others are all doing things for fame. I will reply to everyone once Anurag recovers. As of now, I am looking at his hospital bill, talking to doctors, as well as managing the crowd.”

Addressing claims of Anurag doing all of this for views, Rohit shared, “Had Anurag done this for views, why would he be away for 8 months? This video would have come back then only. I am not sure if he will make a comeback, but if he wanted views, Anurag was approached for Rise and Fall, The 50, but he refused the shows. People should feel ashamed for making fun of his mental health.”