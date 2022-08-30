Paras Kalnawat says Rupali Ganguly is yet to wish him for Jhalak, explains why Anupamaa team has not supported him on social media

Paras Kalnawat is all set to make his reality show debut with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. More than his participation, what got him into the news was his exit from Anupamaa. Makers of the popular daily claimed they terminated his contract after he signed the dance reality show without prior intimation. On the other hand, the actor shared that he wanted to quit Anupamaa as there wasn’t much for him to do. He also revealed that he had indeed spoken to the makers and given the two shows airing on rival channels, he had to pick one.

People may feel that the development would have been discouraging for him as he geared up for a new start. However, in a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Paras Kalnawat shared that he believes in looking at things positively and nothing deterred him in the last few months. “I believe that whatever happens in life, it’s always for the good. I look at things with a positive glare. The journey that I have had and what is set to happen is all destiny. The past was beautiful and I am sure the future will be all the more lovely. I have no regrets and all that I believe is in working harder each day to make things better in my life.”

On asked if his co-stars have wished him as he takes on a new ride. “Yes they have all wished me, and I understand the reason why no one has done it on social media. The channel and the makers won’t want that they talk about it, given the rivalry between the channel. This is why no one has wished me publicly. However, each one of them had reached out to me personally and told me that I should come back with the trophy,” he shared with a smile.

Since it was said that there was friction between him and lead actor Rupali Ganguly over his exit, we further quizzed if she had dropped in a line. The young actor confessed, “No, there has neither been a call nor message from her till now.”

On a final note, Paras Kalnawat drew a comparison between his Anupamaa character Samar and his real life. Given he played a dancer in the show, the actor said that he might have manifested Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in his life. “After playing a dancer on screen, now it’s time to prove myself as a dancer in real life. I am so happy that after playing a part, I am now getting to live the part. It’s a very special thing for me. I also hope that after this competition, I can emerge as a dancer.”

Apart from Paras, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will also see Ali Asgar, Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shinde, Gunjan Sinha, Zorawar Kalra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Niti Taylor as contestants. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the reality show is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Starting September 3, it will air on weekends at 8 pm.