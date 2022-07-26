Anupamaa makers terminate Paras Kalnawat’s contract after he signs up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, actor responds

July 26, 2022 9:59:35 pm
Actor Paras Kalnawat, who plays Samar in Anupamaa, is in a soup. After he signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the producers have terminated his contract. As per makers, Paras did not intimate them before taking on another project on a rival channel, and thus they decided to end their association owing to breach of contract.
As per sources close to the show, the production house was shocked to know that he signed up for the dance reality show. According to them, the team has always been accommodating to actors and never stopped them from taking up another project. Even with Paras, they had accommodated his dates for other assignments before.
Commenting on the development, producer Rajan Shahi said, “We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors”.
Paras Kalnawat, on his part, told indianexpress.com that he chose Jhalak over the number one show for his growth. “Everything is great with Anupamaa but I did not see my character evolving. I have huge respect for Rajan sir and the team and wish them all the best. At this stage of my career, I wanted to take up a new challenge. Also, I must add that I did inform the production about my decision, however, due to the channel and contract clauses, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to continue with Anupamaa after signing Jhalak.”
Celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming back on television after a long hiatus of five years. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Karan Johar will also be back as judges. Once a contestant on the show, Nora Fatehi will join the Jhalak veterans on the judges’ panel. The makers have promised to make the 10th season of the show, “10 times bigger, glamorous and entertaining”.
Apart from Paras, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma and chef Zorawar Kalra have been confirmed as contestants. Other names on the list of probable contestants include Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, Shubangi Atre among others.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will launch in September on Colors.
