Paras Kalnawat says he quit Anupamaa as he ‘did not want to just stand idle without a dialogue anymore’, co-stars react on his exit

On Tuesday, Anupamaa producers sent out a press statement saying they are terminating actor Paras Kalnawat’s contract with immediate effect. Reasoning ‘breach of contract’ as the reason, they mentioned how he went ahead and signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 without intimating them. However, in a chat with indianexpress.com, Paras shared that he had indeed informed the team. He added that given the clause he cannot work on a rival channel, he had to move out of the daily. The actor also shared that his character had not much to do, and he wanted to challenge himself with something new.

The actor, as readers would know, played Samar, Anupamaa’s younger son. He was the only family member who empathised with her and supported her in all her endeavours. However, ever since the female lead opposite him quit the show, Samar’s track had reasonably reduced.

“While I am thankful to Rajan sir for giving me this wonderful show, for a long time I did not have much to do. I did not want to stand idle without a dialogue even when we were doing 18-page scenes. I had escalated about the same with the concerned authorities, and they had promised they would work out something but I couldn’t wait any longer. When Jhalak came my way, as an actor and on a personal level, the new challenge excited me,” he told us.

Paras Kalnawat also opened up about his emotions through an Instagram post. He mentioned how working on Anupamaa was ‘nothing less than a nightmare’. While thanking the team, he said that it’s a mixed feeling to be leaving the show. However, he did assure that whatever he did next, he would give his best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARAS BHUSHAN KALNAWAT (@paras_kalnawat)

“Every journey has an end to it. Will miss bunch of people from my team. Will definitely speak about my side of the story and what i had to face being part of the show. It was nothing less than a nightmare. People close to me in the show were well informed about me being unhappy around but no actions were taken. It’s indeed a mix feeling. A sigh of relief with a drop of tear. Will always be thankful to Rajan Sir, Romesh Sir, Vivek Ji, Aarif Ji, Gulshan Ji, Sunand Sir and the entire DKP team for giving me this opportunity and for making me part of this beautiful show and will always be grateful for all the love you’ll have given me. I’ve worked with one of the best producers, best direction team and the best DOP. But the show must go on. Will give my best wherever I go and will make my actions speak louder than words. Keep your love coming kyuki PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI SIGNING OFF AS SAMAR SHAH Thank you for loving and supporting me as Samar Shah, Give the same love to the new actor playing Samar Shah and the show. ,” wrote Paras Kalnawat.

His co-star Anagha Bose in a recent interview also accepted that her absence might have left Paras’ track being reduced. “I do agree with Paras that his track had reduced after I quit the show. TV shows mostly focus on love stories, so, when one of the two actors quits the show, the other’s track automatically gets affected,” she told ETimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARAS BHUSHAN KALNAWAT (@paras_kalnawat)

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays his father Vanraj in the show also mentioned how no one in the team knew about the developments. He told Pinkvilla that they were shocked when the news started coming in. “I spoke to Paras also and asked him ‘How come ya?’ I had a chat with him last night. I guess there is some reason because of which this has happened. Sometimes there are certain things we do without realising that it could go in the wrong direction and even if you try to rectify them, the time goes by,” he said.

Sharing that ‘it’s nobody’s fault’, Sudhanshu further said that everyone has their ‘own sensibilities and understanding of doing things’ He added that sometimes one wants to choose the best but it may not always end up that way.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will launch sometime in September. Apart from Paras, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma and Dheeraj Dhoopar are said to have signed the deal.