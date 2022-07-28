scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Paras Kalnawat says he quit Anupamaa as he ‘did not want to just stand idle without a dialogue anymore’, co-stars react on his exit

While Paras Kalnawat mentioned how he quit the show for growth, his co-star Sudhanshu Pandey hinted that he might not have made the right choice.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 1:45:31 pm
paras kalnawat, anupamaaParas Kalnawat played Samar in Anupamaa. (Photo: Paras/Instagram)

On Tuesday, Anupamaa producers sent out a press statement saying they are terminating actor Paras Kalnawat’s contract with immediate effect. Reasoning ‘breach of contract’ as the reason, they mentioned how he went ahead and signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 without intimating them. However, in a chat with indianexpress.com, Paras shared that he had indeed informed the team. He added that given the clause he cannot work on a rival channel, he had to move out of the daily. The actor also shared that his character had not much to do, and he wanted to challenge himself with something new.

The actor, as readers would know, played Samar, Anupamaa’s younger son. He was the only family member who empathised with her and supported her in all her endeavours. However, ever since the female lead opposite him quit the show, Samar’s track had reasonably reduced.

Also Read |Anupamaa makers terminate Paras Kalnawat’s contract after he signs up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, actor responds

“While I am thankful to Rajan sir for giving me this wonderful show, for a long time I did not have much to do. I did not want to stand idle without a dialogue even when we were doing 18-page scenes. I had escalated about the same with the concerned authorities, and they had promised they would work out something but I couldn’t wait any longer. When Jhalak came my way, as an actor and on a personal level, the new challenge excited me,” he told us.

Paras Kalnawat also opened up about his emotions through an Instagram post. He mentioned how working on Anupamaa was ‘nothing less than a nightmare’. While thanking the team, he said that it’s a mixed feeling to be leaving the show. However, he did assure that whatever he did next, he would give his best.

 

“Every journey has an end to it. Will miss bunch of people from my team. Will definitely speak about my side of the story and what i had to face being part of the show. It was nothing less than a nightmare. People close to me in the show were well informed about me being unhappy around but no actions were taken. It’s indeed a mix feeling. A sigh of relief with a drop of tear. Will always be thankful to Rajan Sir, Romesh Sir, Vivek Ji, Aarif Ji, Gulshan Ji, Sunand Sir and the entire DKP team for giving me this opportunity and for making me part of this beautiful show and will always be grateful for all the love you’ll have given me. I’ve worked with one of the best producers, best direction team and the best DOP. But the show must go on. Will give my best wherever I go and will make my actions speak louder than words. Keep your love coming kyuki PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI SIGNING OFF AS SAMAR SHAH Thank you for loving and supporting me as Samar Shah, Give the same love to the new actor playing Samar Shah and the show. ,” wrote Paras Kalnawat.

His co-star Anagha Bose in a recent interview also accepted that her absence might have left Paras’ track being reduced. “I do agree with Paras that his track had reduced after I quit the show. TV shows mostly focus on love stories, so, when one of the two actors quits the show, the other’s track automatically gets affected,” she told ETimes.

Also Read |Anuj to die in Anupamaa? Here’s what actor Gaurav Khanna has to say

 

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays his father Vanraj in the show also mentioned how no one in the team knew about the developments. He told Pinkvilla that they were shocked when the news started coming in. “I spoke to Paras also and asked him ‘How come ya?’ I had a chat with him last night. I guess there is some reason because of which this has happened. Sometimes there are certain things we do without realising that it could go in the wrong direction and even if you try to rectify them, the time goes by,” he said.

Sharing that ‘it’s nobody’s fault’, Sudhanshu further said that everyone has their ‘own sensibilities and understanding of doing things’ He added that sometimes one wants to choose the best but it may not always end up that way.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will launch sometime in September. Apart from Paras, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma and Dheeraj Dhoopar are said to have signed the deal.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

4

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

5

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Bengal school jobs scam

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks

SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules
Explained

SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests

‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty
Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement