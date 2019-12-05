Paras Chhabra out of Bigg Boss 13, here’s why

Paras Chhabra will leave the Bigg Boss 13 house today. Paras Chhabra will leave the Bigg Boss 13 house today.

While Bigg Boss 13 contestants await a surprise with the entry of wild card Vikas Gupta, Paras Chhabra has reportedly made an exit from the house. But before you jump to conclusions, the actor has taken a break on medical grounds. Paras, who hurt his finger in one of the tasks a few weeks back, has been advised surgery. Once he recovers fully, he will be back on the show.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Paras has been in pain for a long time and hasn’t even been able to participate in tasks. While the doctors initially felt his injury would heal with a cast, it has only become grave, and needed immediate surgery. Paras left the house last evening and will be out for a few days before he can rejoin the show. His exit will air on Thursday’s episode.”

The latest promo of the episode released by Colors shows Paras Chhabra bidding a tearful goodbye to the housemates. While his friends seem visibly upset, Shehnaaz Gill goes on to confess that she is in love with him. Gill adds that she hasn’t shared this with anyone yet but she genuinely has feelings for him. She is also seen crying her heart out as she misses Chhabra in the house.

During the BB Transport task, Chhabra had accused Sidharth Shukla of hurting him. Host Salman Khan had, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, cleared that Chhabra got injured because of the boxes thrown on him and not by Shukla. Interestingly, things are now very different between the two inmates. Last night, Shukla even participated in the task in place of the injured Chhabra.

The Splitsvilla 5 winner has been one of the strongest contenders this season, especially because he understands and enjoys the game. He has been one of the few contestants who uses smart tricks to manipulate contestants and has even got a few tasks called off. However, Chhabra’s foul mouth and over smart behaviour have often gone against him. Chhabra and his aide Mahira Sharma were in the bottom two last week.

As readers would know, initially, the house was divided between Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra but now that Asim Riaz has formed his own group, Shukla and Chhabra have joined hands. The caller of the week in the last episode had even told Shukla that he has become a follower of Chhabra. While the two are on cordial terms now, Shukla, using his captaincy powers, nominated Chhabra over his old friend Arti Singh. Many expected Chhabra to fight for the same but he supported Shukla’s decision and continued to stand by him. However, since the voting lines are closed this week there would be no elimination.

This is not the first time that a contestant is taking a break this season. Last week, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had also exited Bigg Boss 13 house to recover from her back issue. The actor is expected to join the show in a couple of weeks.

