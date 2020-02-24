Paras Chhabra on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Really needed this pampering after Bigg Boss 13

Paras Chhabra is headlining Colors’ show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill. (Photo: Paras Chhabra/Instagram) Paras Chhabra is headlining Colors’ show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill. (Photo: Paras Chhabra/Instagram)

Paras Chhabra is currently on a professional high. After his Bigg Boss 13 stint, he is presently headlining Colors’ show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill. The reality series, inspired by the ‘swayamvar’ format, will have Chhabra and Gill choosing a prospective life partner.

In a recent conversation with indianexpress.com, Chhabra said, “After staying in the Bigg Boss house for 140 days, the most important requirement for me was some pampering. And this show is based on women fighting for my attention so I am really excited to have some wonderful time with these ladies. Also, the viewers who have been ardent followers of Bigg Boss, would be facing withdrawal symptoms. This show being on the same time slot will give them the same kind of fun.”

When asked if he is ready to commit for marriage, the actor smiled to say, “If I really like the girl, then why not? But yes, to marry someone is a big responsibility and I would want to know that person better first.”

During the family week of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra’s mother had entered the house and warned him about his closeness with Mahira Sharma. She had even mentioned, ‘chattis aayegi, chattis jayegi, teri wali teri mummy layegi (a lot of girls will come and go, but I will choose the one for you). We quizzed Chhabra on his mother’s reaction to him hunting for his better half on national television.

“It’s not just my mother, but any concerned parent would want their child to have the perfect partner. Many-a-times, we get blinded in love but our parents always know better and can help you see between right and wrong. I would always prefer a girl who my mother approves of. That’s not all, I would want my girl to be just like my mother. She should care and love me wholeheartedly. Also, there should be a lot of understanding between us,” he shared.

A section of the audience criticised Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill for picking up the show for money and fame. Clarifying his stand, the actor said, “Fame comes calling if you keep working but tell me where would one get a show where you are being pampered, and being the centre of attention? The money and fame is the icing on the cake. Also, after Bigg Boss ended, many would be on the hunt for a good project, while I had one in my hand even before the finale. So I was saved from the hunt and wait.”

Lastly, when we asked him why he picked the Rs 10 lakh suitcase and quit Bigg Boss during the finale, he said, “I won’t say I lacked confidence, but I really believe in vibes. That day when I woke up, I had a feeling that I will not win and so when the opportunity came, I picked it up. That way I entered the show on my own terms and left it the same way. No one voted me out. Also, apart from the winner, I am the only one who took home a prize money. And to be able to have impressed Colors so much that they gave me a show, is another high.”

