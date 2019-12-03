Paras Chhabra is playing a dirty game: Himanshi Khurana’s mother Sumeet Kaur

Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant. Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant.

Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant post the mid-season finale. The Punjabi actor’s past feud with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill did create a buzz, but now it seems all is well between the two. On Sunday, Himanshi even voted Gill as the biggest contributor to the success of the season.

While Himanshi’s journey has been filled with ups and downs, her mother Sumeet Kaur has been batting for her daughter outside the show. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the proud mother spoke about Himanshi’s stint on Bigg Boss 13, “I am really enjoying watching her on television. Himanshi wasn’t keeping well but now she is back and doing really well. We knew she would perform well and we feel proud as a family, seeing her conduct herself so gracefully on the show.”

When quizzed on how she prepared her daughter to live with her arch-nemesis Shehnaaz Gill inside the house, Himanshi’s mother said, “We have faced the worst of times in the last 10 months because of Shehnaaz. It was the first time that they were to come face to face. I told Himanshi that if they cannot sort their issues, she shouldn’t worsen it any further. I made her swear on me that she will not fight with her. Her competition is not with Shehnaaz. The show is about competing with one’s self and emerging as the winner.”

Many have accused Himanshi of taking advantage of the controversy and using it for her popularity by participating in the show with Shehnaaz. Defending her daughter, Sumeet Kaur said, “As a family, it is really saddening. Himanshi has worked so hard for more than a decade to make a name for herself. And people are maligning her journey by saying that she is riding on Shehnaaz’s fame. In the last ten years, she wasn’t involved in any controversy apart from Shehnaaz. So you can understand who is gaining popularity from all this.”

Himanshi Khurana’s close friendship with Asim Riaz has also raised many eyebrows, as the Punjabi actor had announced she is already committed to someone for more than nine years. Clarifying the same, her mother stated, “When you are in a house with strangers, you would strike a bond with some contestants. Everyone comes from different states and culture and the beauty of the show is how everyone lives together. The deep friendship only proves how good a human they are. As for Asim, Himanshi is not only close to him but also Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai and Hindustani Bhau. She was also good friends with Sidharth Shukla in the initial days. So it is really wrong to point fingers on her friendship with Asim.”

Applauding her daughter’s patience, Sumeet Kaur said, “Even in the ugliest of fights, Himanshi keeps her calm. She has never uttered any disrespectful word till date. She uses words like dear, honey and love- which sadly is also made fun of. What is the kind of message we are trying to give through this? A woman’s sweetness and humility have become a subject of mockery. No parent would then teach their kids manners.”

While Himanshi is her favourite contestant, her mother added, “As an audience, I am enjoying everyone on the show apart from Paras Chhabra. He is playing a dirty game, I can’t even call it a game for he is very mean. He doesn’t know how to respect a woman or relationship at all. When Himanshi, in an instance, mentioned his sister, he got agitated. But he doesn’t remember that he had called Himanshi his sister when she entered the show. And even then, he went on to body shame her, which is not acceptable.”

The latest season of Bigg Boss has been extended for five weeks, and now the finale will air on February 15. The contestants fighting for the trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma. On Monday, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga also joined the show as wild cards.

