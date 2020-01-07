Paras Chhabra has done nothing in Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula

Prince Narula and Paras Chhabra were seen together in Splitsvilla 8. Prince Narula and Paras Chhabra were seen together in Splitsvilla 8.

Former Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra is currently trying to woo the audience of television reality show Bigg Boss 13. Be it professing his fondness for friend Mahira Sharma or cosying up to strong contender Sidharth Shukla, Chhabra is doing it all to be seen on the show. But his Splitsvilla co-contestant and Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula feels the model-turned-actor has been doing “nothing” on the show.

Recently, we asked Prince, who has been tagged the ‘king of reality shows’ after winning Nach Baliye 9, Roadies 12, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9, about Chhabra’s journey on Bigg Boss 13.

He replied, “What journey? Paras has no journey in the show. He has been doing nothing on the show. He is still thinking he is in Splitsvilla and all he wants is ‘ki ladkiyon se bani rahe bas’ (he doesn’t want to upset any female contestant). He thinks, by doing this, he will go ahead in the show. He is not playing the game from the front.”

However, Prince Narula still thinks Paras Chhabra is better than many others who are hardly visible on the show but doesn’t count him in his list of top three contestants. “He still is visible in the show in comparison to others who are not doing anything at all. But, I think Sana (Shehnaaz Gill), Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be the top three contenders for the trophy of Bigg Boss 13.”

Until now, Chhabra has had several ups and downs on the show. He started with developing a bond with Shehnaaz Gill but soon shifted his priorities to Mahira Sharma. Then, he broke his ties with Rashami Desai whom he called his friend and sided with Sidharth Shukla.

Paras Chhabra was accused of creating a misunderstanding between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. His girlfriend Akanksha even said that Chhabra is siding with Shukla because he is the strongest contestant on the show. While once the audience saw Chhabra orchestrating what happens inside the house with his mind games, now he is only seen when he fights for either Shukla or Sharma.

