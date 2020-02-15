Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra gets evicted

Paras Chhabra has been evicted from Bigg Boss 13. Paras Chhabra has been evicted from Bigg Boss 13.

Paras Chhabra is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Just when he was on the cusp of winning the show, Paras decided to walk away with Rs 10 lakhs. The remaining contestants are Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai.

Though Chhabra won the mid-season finale, it became harder for him to stay relevant in the show. The Splitsvilla 5 winner started off with the image of a flirt but soon, he was linked to Mahira Sharma. He even saved Sharma in the mid-season finale.

Paras Chhabra was reprimanded by Salman Khan for bad-mouthing his girlfriend. This led to a few heated arguments as well.

Though Chhabra was a strong contender in the initial weeks, he got lost in the crowd as the season proceeded. He also had to leave the house for a few days to get medical attention for his finger that required surgery. Ever since he came back, Chhabra was lost in Sidharth Shukla’s shadow.

Before entering the house, Paras Chhabra told indianexpress.com, “I have decided I will get really friendly with the girls in the show. That way I will manage to get my duties done. That will be my only contribution to household chores.”

Chabbra will next be seen in reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show will be on the lines of a swayamvar where Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will look for an appropriate partner for themselves.

