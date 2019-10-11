Paras Chhabra: Told my girlfriend that any love story in Bigg Boss house will only be for three months

Bigg Boss 13 has had an unimpressive start with celebs going on with the usual drill at a very slow pace. The one guy who has managed to stand out in these two weeks is definitely Paras Chhabra. The 29-year-old has fought, romanced, strategised and even made groups, that prove his interest in the game. The actor, before stepping into the Salman Khan hosted show had spoken exclusively to indianexpress.com about his reasons to do the controversial reality series.

Speaking on what made him take up Bigg Boss 13, Paras shared, “It was all luck. All these years, I had been telling people that I will do the show in 2019, and as luck would have it, I was offered it this year, and I decided to go for it.”

He added, “13 is a lucky number for me. Also, it adds up to four, which is astrologically my number. So I have a huge chance to win the show. This time the set has been moved to Film City, which is closer to home, making it more doable. And most importantly, commoners are not around. We have worked so hard for years, and these guys come on the show with a negative attitude. This year the money was also really good, making it the perfect year for my participation.”

Paras, as we all know started his career with Splitsvilla 5, which he eventually went on to win. Stating that the victory will give him more confidence, the model-actor said, “I have come to win the show, and you will see that I will eventually take home the trophy.”

Talking about his strategy, the actor said, “I am going in with a blank mind as every person will be different from each other. But once I meet them, I will plan my game. I am going into the house to spice it up, and I won’t disappoint the audience.”

Paras Chhabra is in a publically-known relationship with another television actor Akanksha Puri. We asked Paras if he will miss having a flirtatious bond with co-contestants because of the same. He said, “You never know what happens once I go inside. I might get attracted to someone. But I have told Akanksha that any love story that happens in the house, will be only for three months, as I am hers forever.”

The Badho Bahu actor also had a very interesting trick up his sleeves to survive the game. “I have decided I will get really friendly with the girls in the show. That way I will manage to get my duties done. That will be my only contribution to household chores.”

Along with Paras, Bigg Boss 13 has Koena Mitra, Abu Malik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Asim Reaz, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Daljjiet Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey as contestants.