Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Parag Kanhere: I would love to cook for the housemates

Parag Kanhere is one of the standout contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. At the launch of the show, the chef had admitted to host Mahesh Manjerakar that he had always wanted to be an actor. And rightly so, Parag has emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants this season.

Advertising

Before stepping into the house, Parag spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about being in Bigg Boss, a show he has been following for years.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Why Bigg Boss Marathi 2?

Interestingly that was my question to them too (laughs). I always felt that actors participated in Bigg Boss but then the team informed that the show has a mixed bunch of people from every field. I was actually very excited.

Whoever rules the kitchen, in the Bigg Boss house, usually stays longer in the show. Being a chef, will we see you taking charge in the kitchen?

Advertising

It is a place that I definitely enjoy and I would love to cook for the housemates. But I don’t want to be seen only in the kitchen because I am a chef. I want to take the opportunity to showcase myself in various tasks. I want to emerge as a strong player and entertainer. I know that tasks are the place where you can make a mark and also win yourself an immunity. So that will be my focus.

Seems like you have followed the show quite closely?

I have always enjoyed Bigg Boss, and I have even followed the English version Big Brother quite religiously.

What can we expect from you?

Chefs are usually assumed to be someone with a short temper and quite bulky physically. Interestingly, I am very calm, quite fit and don’t have a protruding belly (laughs). I have a friendly personality and don’t get into arguments unnecessarily. A chef can manipulate any recipe. So, I think housemates should be careful as I can manipulate them easily.