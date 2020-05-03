Paradise City trailer: Musical drama series features Cameron Boyce’s final appearance

Ash Avildsen has created, written and directed Paradise City. Ash Avildsen has created, written and directed Paradise City.

A trailer for upcoming musical drama series Paradise City’s season 1 is out. The series marks the final appearance of late American actor Cameron Boyce, known for Disney Channel series The Descendants. The actor passed away in July last year at the age of 20.

Ash Avildsen has created, written and directed the series. Paradise City is about the rock scene and is clearly geared towards teenagers and young adults and promises a psychedelic musical drama experience. Specifically, it explores a rock star and his connection to devil worship and other occult stuff.

Andy Black, Bella Thorne, Drea De Matteo, and Hopsin also star.

The logline of the series reads, “The lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes him collide through their broken homes built by the music business.”

The official Instagram handle of the series shared an emotional message for Boyce along with one of his photos from the series. The tribute read, “Cameron Boyce stars as a leading character “Simon” in all eight episodes of the first season of Paradise City. The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, band leader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business. Cameron was a truly one of a kind spectacular talent. ❤️💙💜 Every scene he was written in was shot and completed in the first season. We will be donating a portion of the tv show’s profits to @thecameronboycefoundation #cameronboyce #paradisecityshow.”

