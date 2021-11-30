Paparazzi greets Ankita Lokhande’s fiance Vicky Jain as ‘jija ji’, tease them about wedding month. Watch video

Ankita Lokhande and fiance Vicky Jain stepped out earlier today and were greeted by photographers on the way. Teasing them about how their wedding month is just round the corner, the paparazzi even left Vicky blushing as they called him ‘jija ji’ (brother-in-law).

In the viral video, Ankita and Vicky are seen walking hand in hand on the pavement. While the Pavitra Rishta actor looked resplendent in yellow, Vicky wore a grey shirt paired with off-white pants.

The couple also posed for photographers, as one among them said ‘shaadi wala mahina chalu ho raha kal se (Your wedding month is arriving tomorrow). The actor smiled to say ‘right’, while Vicky shot back saying ‘sab hone wala hai (everything will happen)’.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have planned a three-day-long wedding extravaganza starting December 12. The wedding will happen in Mumbai and will have only close family and friends in attendance.

In a recent interview, Ankita opened up about the idea of marriage. “I believe in marriage and the concept of love a lot. I get very excited about marriage, because it’s the best thing if two people are willing to live together and build a family,” she told Hindustan Times. While she didn’t divulge any details about her December wedding, the actor said, “I definitely want to get married and that will happen one day for sure. I’d love to become a wife and build a family.”

The Manikarnika actor, who had dated Sushant Singh Rajput for six years, had once said that she wasn’t sure if she would find love again because of all the heartbreak and disappointment. However, her perspective changed after she met Vicky Jain. Earlier this year, she wrote an emotional note for Vicky and thanked him for being there for her through thick and thin.