Pankhuri Awasthy on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: It’s challenging to enter a show mid-way

Popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to welcome Pankhuri Awasthy as the new parallel lead. The daily recently saw a five-year leap, and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) once again parting ways. While Naira is single-handedly bringing up their son, a new girl Vedika (Pankhuri) has entered Kartik’s life.

Pankhuri rose to fame playing the titular role of Razia Sultan. She then went on to essay the powerful role of a rape victim in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?. Pankhuri got married to her Suryaputra Karna co-star Gautam Rode last year, and this would be her first project after marriage.

As she gears up to start a new stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pankhuri spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

What made you take up Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

There were two things – one being that it is one of the most widely watched shows currently on television and its very popular among the audiences. So I feel that its always an advantage to work for such shows. And secondly because I am getting to play a very strong character. When I received the first brief, I could relate to it so much. It’s in a very mature space and gave me enough reasons to say a yes.

Tell us more about your role in the daily?

I play Vedika, who is a very simple, sweet girl. She is very loving and caring, soft spoken and matured. She has gone through a lot in life but she has made a happy space for her and her family.

How challenging is it to join a show mid-way and make a mark for yourself?

To be honest, it is slightly challenging both as a person and as a character. Because as a person you have already entered a show which is established and people are already set with their favourite characters. So you have to start afresh to get a good hang of your character which will eventually take me sometime. Also, as a character it’s challenging, especially in this case as this character has its own individuality and own sense of doing things, which is what I love most about Vedika. So as of now, I am not stressing about these things, but I am just focusing on my role and I hope this character will make its own place among the others.

Kartik and Naira are already a popular couple, do you feel the audience will accept a new angle in their love story?

I agree that Kartik and Naira are a popular couple though there is nothing that is not acceptable about my character. She’s a girl who has gone through a lot of situations, and who at all times is going to justify her character. If the audiences have to look from the real perspective, Vedika actually has a lot of depth to her as well. So for me, I am looking from that perspective and hoping for the same from the audiences.

On what basis do you pick your projects?

So far the projects that I took up have picked me and I consider myself to be very lucky for this. I take pride in the work that I have done so far. And I guess that Vedika’s role will give me the actual opening in the real world of television which is family drama, romances and relationships.

What kind of roles do you want to attempt in the coming times?

As an actor, I am open to all kinds of roles. I never thought of playing selected characters but it’s eventually happening as I am getting to play varied characters.

Recently we were told that you have applied for a B.Ed course. What happened to the plan?

Yes, I have applied for my B.Ed and I will be appearing for my exams. I am passionate about teaching and would love to do something in the field.

How has life changed after marriage? How supportive is Gautam about your career choices?

Life hasn’t changed much after marriage. With Gautam, it only gets better day by day because he understands me on so many levels without me even having to tell him anything. He’s always there as my pillar whenever I need him. Always guiding me on the right path, and just being there for me whenever I need him.