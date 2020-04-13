Pankaj Kapur’s Office Office to re-air on SAB TV

Office Office focused on a common man Mussaddi Lal Tripathi, played brilliantly by Pankaj Kapur. Office Office focused on a common man Mussaddi Lal Tripathi, played brilliantly by Pankaj Kapur.

Joining the long list of classic shows coming back on television during the lockdown is Office Office, which will re-air on SAB TV. Starting April 13, the sitcom will air Monday-Friday at 6 pm and 10:30 pm.

Office Office focused on a common man Mussaddi Lal Tripathi, played brilliantly by Pankaj Kapur, and his struggles as he tried to get his work done in a bureaucratic office. Adding to his misery were the employees, each having annoying yet funny characteristics. The office staff included Asawari Joshi as Usha Madam, Sanjay Mishra as Shukla, Deven Bhojani as Patel, Manoj Pahwa as Bhatia, Hemant Pandey as Pandey Ji and Eva Grover as Tina.

Office Office originally aired in 2001. The iconic series was loved by the audience for its performances, comedy, and the projection of a common man’s woes in any government office.

In a statement, Manoj Pahwa, who essayed the role of Bhatia, said, “People who have loved the show previously will be able to reminisce the memories and those who haven’t seen it but only heard about it, will be able to see it. Those were some really great days and it was a lovely experience shooting for this show, with such an amazing bunch of actors. I had a really good rapport with the entire team and I have specially learnt a lot from Pankaj Kapur sir, who was our senior. The entire team had such a good bond that we used to look forward to going on sets and have fun while shooting. It’s a great memory.”

Actor-director Deven Bhojani, who played Patel in the show, added, “In the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, the re-run of Office Office will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I am looking forward to such a show. We had done it during 2001 – 2002. And after almost two decades, it would go on air again. The show is still relatable the way it was then. How a common man suffers and struggles when he needs to get something important done in the offices of corrupt people.”

