Pandya Store actor Shiny Doshi ties the knot with Lavesh Khairajani, see photos

Television actor Shiny Doshi, known for shows such as Pandya Store, Jamai Raja and Saraswatichandra, tied the knot with Lavesh Khairajani on Thursday in Mumbai. Shiny’s Pandya Store co-star Simran Budharup took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the wedding.

In the videos shared by Simran, Shiny looks radiant in a traditional red saree, while Lavesh is dapper in a white kurta-pyjama and pink turban. We also get to see glimpses of the ‘pheras’ and garland exchange.

Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani partake in wedding rituals. (Photo: Simran Budharup/Instagram) Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani partake in wedding rituals. (Photo: Simran Budharup/Instagram)

Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani all smiles at their wedding. (Photo: Simran Budharup/Instagram) Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani all smiles at their wedding. (Photo: Simran Budharup/Instagram)

Shiny Doshi’s fan pages earlier shared several photos and videos from the mehendi ceremony, where the actor looked pretty in a yellow top and long skirt.

Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani got engaged in January 2020, after dating for over three years.

In June this year, Shiny shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram account. In the video, Lavesh is seen going down on his knee to propose to Shiny, which leaves her surprised. The actress captioned the video, “It looks like a fairytale but it’s for real. 4.01.2020 The best day of my life Happy three years of knowing each other. @lavesh_k #happythree #forever #engaged.”