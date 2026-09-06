‘Nothing is more difficult than life’: Panchayat actor Aasif Khan on joining Bigg Boss 20

Panchayat and Pataal Lok actor Aasif Khan has joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Much like his simple approach to life, Aasif seems determined to keep his game straightforward. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Aasif shared that after facing life’s challenges, nothing would be tough for him on a show like Bigg Boss. He even expressed his admiration for Salman Khan and said the superstar is the first reason for him to do the show.
Aasif Khan on Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss is not a show one would readily associate with Aasif. Explaining why he took up the show, the Jamtara actor said, “The first reason is the reason for the whole of India, Salman Bhai. There is no such person in India who is not his fan. I have been a fan of Salman Khan since childhood. And if I get a chance to stand with him, it would be stupid not to accept it. The second reason is that, as an actor, I believe one should be like a liquid that can flow in all directions. I started with theater. Then I did films. I worked on a lot of major OTT platforms; in fact, all the leading platforms in India. I couldn’t explore TV very much. So I thought that if I had to explore TV, then it had to be larger than life. So I thought, why not start with the biggest TV show in India?”
When asked how he plans to survive in the challenging and stressful setting that Bigg Boss offers, Aasif replied, “There is nothing more difficult than life. We are living life every day. So there won’t be any bigger challenges than those which come in life.”
As for the version of himself viewers will get to see inside the house, Aasif insists there will be no pretence. “I consider myself a good person. A person is like a rainbow. There are all colors. For me personally, I cannot define a person in one mood or one color. All of us humans are made of many flaws and many qualities. If we didn’t have flaws, then we would be angels. So we will have some shortcomings too. I am a very realistic person. When I do a scripted show, I don’t think about what I will do beforehand. So this is unscripted, where the question does not arise.”
He added, “My job is to entertain people. So I always think about how else I can entertain people. That is what I have always wanted. According to me, this is like a doctor’s job. I am not comparing acting and entertainment to doctors. They save people’s lives. But I am saying that when we make someone happy, my mother says that it is a big blessing to make a person happy. That is what I do.”
About Aasif Khan
Actor Aasif Khan hails from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and he started his career with theater. Soon after that, Aasif moved to casting and joined Casting Bay as an Associate Casting Director. In 2017, Aasif appeared in a short film titled Vacancy. His big-screen debut happened in 2019 with India’s Most Wanted. In 2018, Aasif also appeared in the web series Mirzapur Seasons 1 and 2. He later went on to star in shows like Panchayat, Jamtara, and Paatal Lok.
Aasif recently appeared in films like Pagglait, Bhootnii, and Kakuda.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More