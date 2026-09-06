‘Nothing is more difficult than life’: Panchayat actor Aasif Khan on joining Bigg Boss 20

Panchayat and Pataal Lok actor Aasif Khan has joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Much like his simple approach to life, Aasif seems determined to keep his game straightforward. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Aasif shared that after facing life’s challenges, nothing would be tough for him on a show like Bigg Boss. He even expressed his admiration for Salman Khan and said the superstar is the first reason for him to do the show.

Aasif Khan on Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss is not a show one would readily associate with Aasif. Explaining why he took up the show, the Jamtara actor said, “The first reason is the reason for the whole of India, Salman Bhai. There is no such person in India who is not his fan. I have been a fan of Salman Khan since childhood. And if I get a chance to stand with him, it would be stupid not to accept it. The second reason is that, as an actor, I believe one should be like a liquid that can flow in all directions. I started with theater. Then I did films. I worked on a lot of major OTT platforms; in fact, all the leading platforms in India. I couldn’t explore TV very much. So I thought that if I had to explore TV, then it had to be larger than life. So I thought, why not start with the biggest TV show in India?”