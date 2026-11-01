Panchayat actor Aasif Khan evicted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20

Actor Aasif Khan, known for his roles in shows such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Panchayat, has been evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiNov 1, 2026 10:30 PM IST
Aasif Khan Bigg Boss 20 evictionAasif Khan evicted from Bigg Boss 20 (Photo: Aasif Khan / Instagram)
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Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20 saw Aasif Khan being evicted from the house. The Panchayat actor was among the biggest names on the show and appeared to be a strong contender. However, his aggressive behaviour and superiority complex seemed to work against him in the game.

Aasif Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 journey

During his eight-week journey on Bigg Boss 20, Aasif Khan had his share of highs and lows. Aasif, who frequently spoke about his acting credentials, recently took offence at a remark made by Aamrapali Dubey. During a light-hearted exchange, Aamrapali jokingly asked Aasif, “What kind of an actor are you?” An offended Aasif responded that she would realise how big a star he was once she stepped outside the house. He also boasted about several prominent celebrities attending and dancing at his wedding. Reacting to his remarks, Aamrapali said that some people consider themselves stars simply because they have become meme material.

Aasif’s aggressive behaviour also became a talking point during his time on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Early in the season, he lashed out at Uditi Singh after she accused him of touching her inappropriately during an emotional moment. His aggression was also evident during several tasks. More recently, a heated confrontation with Qazi Touqeer made headlines after Aasif appeared to threaten to headbutt him. The argument began when Qazi made a comment about having a heart attack during a nomination task, prompting an angry reaction from Aasif, who charged towards him.

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Also Read: Aasif Khan’s wife reveals actor suffered a massive heart attack, hid it over career fears

Despite the controversies, Aasif’s humorous sketches and news-reporting segments provided some entertaining moments on Bigg Boss.

Speaking about his decision to join Bigg Boss 20, Aasif Khan told SCREEN in September, “The first reason is the reason for the whole of India, Salman Bhai. There is no such person in India who is not his fan. I have been a fan of Salman Khan since childhood. And if I get a chance to stand with him, it would be stupid not to accept it. The second reason is that, as an actor, I believe one should be like a liquid that can flow in all directions. I started with theater. Then I did films. I worked on a lot of major OTT platforms; in fact, all the leading platforms in India. I couldn’t explore TV very much. So I thought that if I had to explore TV, then it had to be larger than life. So I thought, why not start with the biggest TV show in India?”

Also Read | ‘Nothing is more difficult than life’: Panchayat actor Aasif Khan on joining Bigg Boss 20

Aasif Khan began his career as a junior artiste, appearing in films such as Ready and Agneepath. He later made his acting debut with a small role in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In the OTT space, Aasif has appeared in several popular series, including Jamtara, Paatal Lok, Panchayat and Human. His performance in Panchayat earned him widespread acclaim.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nea... Read More

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