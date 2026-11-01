Panchayat actor Aasif Khan evicted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20

Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20 saw Aasif Khan being evicted from the house. The Panchayat actor was among the biggest names on the show and appeared to be a strong contender. However, his aggressive behaviour and superiority complex seemed to work against him in the game.

Aasif Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 journey

During his eight-week journey on Bigg Boss 20, Aasif Khan had his share of highs and lows. Aasif, who frequently spoke about his acting credentials, recently took offence at a remark made by Aamrapali Dubey. During a light-hearted exchange, Aamrapali jokingly asked Aasif, “What kind of an actor are you?” An offended Aasif responded that she would realise how big a star he was once she stepped outside the house. He also boasted about several prominent celebrities attending and dancing at his wedding. Reacting to his remarks, Aamrapali said that some people consider themselves stars simply because they have become meme material.