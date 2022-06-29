Panchayat 2 actor Sunita Rajwar gets a surprise visit from Mandakini: ‘They came all the way to meet me’

Actor Sunita Rajwar was in for a lovely surprise when yesteryear star Mandakini came over to meet her to laud her recent work in Gullak and Panchayat 2. Sunita received praise for her character Kranti Devi in Panchayat 2 and for playing Bittu’s mother in Gullak. Sunita expressed happiness in an Instagram post.

Sharing some clicks with Mandakini and her mother, Sunita couldn’t contain her gratitude. She wrote in the caption, “Met Mandakini ji and her mother on the set at GM Studio …It was so overwhelming to hear that they came all the way to meet me as they loved me in Gullak and Panchayat. The way Mandakini ji and her mother embraced me, that bear hug, love and affection will remain with me forever… Thank you for all the love…”

In the photos, Sunita is seated with Mandakini and her mother on the sets. Sunita received several congratulatory messages in the comments section, including from actors Jaya Bhattacharya and Lata Sabharwal.

Sunita played Kranti Devi, up against Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi in Panchayat season 2. Her character has grey shades, who despite being a vulnerable village lady has no qualms in manipulating her husband Bhushan aka Banrakas, played by actor Durgesh Kumar.

Sunita, who’s been part of the industry for two decades, has appeared in films like Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Kedarnath, Stree, Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Her TV shows include Jab Love Hua, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ramayan, Hitler Didi and Santoshi Maa.