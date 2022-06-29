scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

Panchayat 2 actor Sunita Rajwar gets a surprise visit from Mandakini: ‘They came all the way to meet me’

Sunita Rajwar received praise for playing Bittu's mother in Gullak, and Kranti Devi in Panchayat season 2.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2022 3:08:33 pm
sunita rajwar panchayat 2 mandakiniMandakini met Sunita Rajwar. (Photo: Instagram/Sunita Rajwar)

Actor Sunita Rajwar was in for a lovely surprise when yesteryear star Mandakini came over to meet her to laud her recent work in Gullak and Panchayat 2. Sunita received praise for her character Kranti Devi in Panchayat 2 and for playing Bittu’s mother in Gullak. Sunita expressed happiness in an Instagram post.

Sharing some clicks with Mandakini and her mother, Sunita couldn’t contain her gratitude. She wrote in the caption, “Met Mandakini ji and her mother on the set at GM Studio …It was so overwhelming to hear that they came all the way to meet me as they loved me in Gullak and Panchayat. The way Mandakini ji and her mother embraced me, that bear hug, love and affection will remain with me forever… Thank you for all the love…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunita Rajwar (@sunita_rajwar)

In the photos, Sunita is seated with Mandakini and her mother on the sets. Sunita received several congratulatory messages in the comments section, including from actors Jaya Bhattacharya and Lata Sabharwal.

Sunita played Kranti Devi, up against Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi in Panchayat season 2. Her character has grey shades, who despite being a vulnerable village lady has no qualms in manipulating her husband Bhushan aka Banrakas, played by actor Durgesh Kumar.

Best of Express Premium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s clubPremium
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s club
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Panchayat director Deepak Kumar Mishra confirms season 3, talks about the death scene: ‘We needed something drastic’

Sunita, who’s been part of the industry for two decades, has appeared in films like Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Kedarnath, Stree, Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Her TV shows include Jab Love Hua, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ramayan, Hitler Didi and Santoshi Maa.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shenaz Treasury
Shenaz Treasury diagnosed with prosopagnosia, here’s what it is
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement