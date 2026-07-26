‘I made a lot of money’: Pamala Serena reveals secret cricket betting past on Lock Upp 2

Pamala Serena, who rose to fame with Netflix India’s Desi Bling, is currently seen on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. On the latest Judgement Day episode of the reality show, Pamala, Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala found themselves in the bottom three. To avoid elimination, Pamala was given a chance to reveal one of her secrets. During the segment, she claimed she had earned money by placing bets on cricket matches using alleged insider information while she was a student.
Sharing details of her claim, Pamala said a friend who was close to several cricketers would pass on insider information about cricket matches, which she used to place bets in London. “I am not proud of it, but when I was a student, I had a friend who was very close to several cricketers. And he used to get tip offs about who would win the match, which player would score how much. This information was first-hand; it came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and place bets. So, I took those tips from my friend, and I placed bets. I made a lot of money. It was legal in London to place bets on matches. Knowing the odds were in my favor, I tried it once; it worked, and then I continued,” she said.
Pamela further added, “As a student having that substantial amount of money, I enjoyed it then, but it was the wrong way to make money. It went on for a few months, and then they got caught. I had the information, so I thought, why not use it? And I did. I know this will probably blow up the internet, which is why I never told this to anyone.”
Harshad Chopda gets evicted
Following Pamala Serena’s confession, Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala were left facing elimination. Ultimately, Harshad was evicted after his fellow contestants voted him out. His journey on the reality show was marked by several emotional revelations. Soon after entering the house, Harshad opened up about being cheated on by his girlfriend and best friend. Last weekend, he also revealed that he had attempted self-harm during a difficult phase in his relationship.
As per reports, Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat will return to Lock Upp Season 2 next week. They will challenge Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar on the show and will get back in the game after they win.
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.
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Disclaimer: This article references a participant’s statement on a reality show regarding past gambling activities using alleged insider information. The claims are unverified and presented strictly for entertainment and informational purposes, and do not constitute financial or legal advice. Readers are advised to act responsibly and adhere to all applicable local laws concerning betting and financial transactions.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More