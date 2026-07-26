‘I made a lot of money’: Pamala Serena reveals secret cricket betting past on Lock Upp 2

Pamala Serena, who rose to fame with Netflix India’s Desi Bling, is currently seen on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. On the latest Judgement Day episode of the reality show, Pamala, Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala found themselves in the bottom three. To avoid elimination, Pamala was given a chance to reveal one of her secrets. During the segment, she claimed she had earned money by placing bets on cricket matches using alleged insider information while she was a student.

Sharing details of her claim, Pamala said a friend who was close to several cricketers would pass on insider information about cricket matches, which she used to place bets in London. “I am not proud of it, but when I was a student, I had a friend who was very close to several cricketers. And he used to get tip offs about who would win the match, which player would score how much. This information was first-hand; it came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and place bets. So, I took those tips from my friend, and I placed bets. I made a lot of money. It was legal in London to place bets on matches. Knowing the odds were in my favor, I tried it once; it worked, and then I continued,” she said.