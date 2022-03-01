scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Palash Sen tells Kapil Sharma what he would have named his band if not Euphoria: ‘Options were diarrhea, pyria…’  

The Kapil Sharma Show will host singers Palash Sen, KK and Shaan this weekend. Bhojpuri film stars Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee will also be on the show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2022 4:55:33 pm
palash senPalash Sen revealed what he could have named his band apart from Euphoria. (Photo: Palash Sen/Instagram)

Comedian Kapil Sharma will host singers Palash Sen, Shaan and KK on his Sony TV show this weekend and a recent promo released by the channel shows that this will be a hilarious episode filled with great musical performances.

Palash Sen can be seen performing Dhoom Pichak, one of his earlier hits with his band Euphoria. Euphoria was quite a rage in the late 1990s and early 2000s and delivered many hit albums during that phase. In the promo, Kapil compliments Palash on his band’s name and calls it a ‘smart English name’. He adds that a lot of people often name their bands after themselves and gives an example of Kailash Kher who has named his band Kailasa. “Chahe toh aap bhi Palasha rakh sakte the, par aapne Euphoria rakha sir,” Kapil jokes.

Palash jokingly replied, “Main doctor hoon, mere baaki options the – diarrhea, pyria aur gonorrhoea.” He continues, “Toh imagine karo – Dil thaam ke baithiye aapke saamne aa rahe hain diarrhea.” Shaan, KK and Archana Puran Singh can’t hold their laughter after this joke.

Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee will also be a part of Kapil Sharma’s show this weekend.

Apart from his show, Kapil will soon be seen in a film alongside Shahana Goswami. Directed by Nandita Das, the film sees Kapil in the role of a food delivery rider.

