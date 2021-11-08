Palak Tiwari grooves with mother Shweta Tiwari on her song Bijlee, fans ask if they are sisters

Actor Shweta Tiwari on Monday surprised her fans by sharing a dance video with daughter Palak Tiwari on the latter’s song “Bijlee Bijlee”. The mother-daughter duo is seen grooving in the outdoors to the peppy Harrdy Sandhu song.

While mommy dearest is seen wearing a white T-shirt paired with distressed blue denims and white sneakers, Palak Tiwari opted for a brown top paired with matching pants. Sharing the clip, they captioned it, “Catching the beat with BIJLEE herself #bijleebijlee.” While Shweta aced the dance steps, Palak, in a few moments is seen goofing around, dancing barefoot to her song.

Shweta’s friends Suyyash Rai, Surbhi Jyoti, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Ashmit Pandey, Sara Khan among others showered the ladies with love. Vikaas Kalantari, who is quite close to Shweta and her family wrote, “Now #bijleebijlee just got hotter and bigger the duo doing it. Wow. 😍😍 love love love it ❤️❤️.” Even fans could not stop complimenting the mother-daughter duo. A social media user wrote, “Hats off to this lovely jodi of mom and daughter.. Shweta Tiwari is a true warrior and amazing lady to follow.” Another fan added, “uffff mum and daughter duo killing it.”

A follower even drew comparisons between the mother and daughter as they wrote, “If only anyone could replace Palak in this song, it would be you !!!” while another asked, “Is she your sister?” “You are looking young like your daughter.”

Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, featuring Palak, released last month. Sharing a clip on her Instagram account, Palak had written, “ITS OUT RIGHT NOW!!!!! Please check it out and give it alllll your love I’ve been obsessed with this song for one month and I’m so excited to share it with all of you.” Even Salman Khan had shared the music video on his social media page.

Unlike her popular TV star mother, Palak has chosen to kickstart her acting career on the big screen. She is all set to star in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Directed by Vishal Mishra, the film also features Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Vivek Oberoi. The horror thriller has been inspired by true events.