Palak Tiwari is in awe of mother Shweta Tiwari’s new photos: ‘Show them queen’

While Shweta Tiwari has a legion of fans, daughter Palak Tiwari is definitely her biggest cheerleader. As the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared new photos from her latest photoshoot, Palak dropped multiple comments on the post.

In the photos, Shweta is seen wearing a beige-coloured embroidered lehenga paired with a deep-neck choli. Flaunting a bronze makeup look, she accessorised her outfit with chunky jewellery.

Sharing the new photos, the actor wrote, “Confidence looks gorgeous on you!!!” Reacting to the photos, Palak dropped a series of comments including “style icon”, “legend behaviour”, “show them queen” and “beauty queen”.

This is not the first time that Shweta Tiwari has impressed fans with her stunning avatar.

After becoming a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta has been part of shows like Parvarrish, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Begusarai, among others. The Bigg Boss 4 winner was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she ended up as a semi-finalist.