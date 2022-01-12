scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Palak Tiwari is in awe of mother Shweta Tiwari’s new photos: ‘Show them queen’

As Shweta Tiwari shared her new photos, daughter Palak Tiwari dropped a series of comments on the post.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
January 12, 2022 6:25:47 pm
shweta tiwari, palak tiwariPalak dropped some sweet comments on mother Shweta Tiwari's new post. (Photo: Shweta/Instagram)

While Shweta Tiwari has a legion of fans, daughter Palak Tiwari is definitely her biggest cheerleader. As the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared new photos from her latest photoshoot, Palak dropped multiple comments on the post.

In the photos, Shweta is seen wearing a beige-coloured embroidered lehenga paired with a deep-neck choli. Flaunting a bronze makeup look, she accessorised her outfit with chunky jewellery.

Sharing the new photos, the actor wrote, “Confidence looks gorgeous on you!!!” Reacting to the photos, Palak dropped a series of comments including “style icon”, “legend behaviour”, “show them queen” and “beauty queen”.

Watch Video |Palak Tiwari grooves with mother Shweta Tiwari on her song Bijlee, fans ask if they are sisters

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This is not the first time that Shweta Tiwari has impressed fans with her stunning avatar.

Also Read |Shweta Tiwari on public spat with husband Abhinav Kohli: ‘My kids are my priority, don’t owe any clarification to people’

After becoming a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta has been part of shows like Parvarrish, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Begusarai, among others. The Bigg Boss 4 winner was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she ended up as a semi-finalist.

