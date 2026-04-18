Pakistani actors Ramsha Khan, Khushhal Khan get married; actress archives posts, takes a break from work

Pakistani actors Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan have officially confirmed their marriage, putting an end to days of speculation and online chatter. The couple shared the news on Friday through a joint Instagram post, days after Ramsha publicly called out media portals for leaking pictures from their private ceremony without consent.

“Bismillah, with full hearts, we’re so happy to share that we’re married, Alhamdulilah. We feel incredibly grateful to be stepping into this new chapter together. To everyone who has supported us and shown us love along the way, thank you. It truly means more than we can put into words. As we celebrate this moment, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy, Thank you for being part of our journey and for always sending us so much love,” read the caption of their joint post.

Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan’s wedding photos

The couple shared a set of carefully framed images that maintained their privacy. None of the photos revealed their faces. In the pictures, Ramsha was seen in a red outfit paired with a matching dupatta, while Khushhal complemented her look with a dark suit styled with a red dupatta and pocket square. The visuals reflected an intimate and low-key celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushhal Khan Khattak (@khushhalk)

Instagram changes that sparked buzz

Around the same time as the announcement, fans noticed a series of changes on Ramsha’s Instagram account. She updated her name to Ramsha Khan Khattak, unfollowed everyone except Khushhal, and changed her profile picture to an image of him showing off what appeared to be a wedding ring. She also archived all her previous posts.

Soon after, Khushhal too unfollowed everyone except Ramsha, although he chose not to delete or archive his older posts.

These changes drew mixed reactions online, with several users questioning the decision. Some comments read, “Is there any need to unfollow everyone over this?”, “Khushhal didn’t delete all his posts, so why did you?”, and “Why are you unfollowing everyone? What kind of childish behaviour is this?”

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Ramsha takes break from acting

Amid the wedding news, speculation also emerged about Ramsha stepping away from acting. Her social media activity, particularly archiving her posts, added fuel to these rumours.

However, reports suggest that the actor has only taken a temporary break and will not be seen in dramas for the next few months.

In a recent episode of Pakistani show Haute Bites, host Hassan Choudhary cited Ramsha’s former manager Samra Muslim, stating that the actor had decided as early as December to take a break from her career and would not be renewing her contract. He also added that Samra no longer manages Ramsha, and the actor is currently without a manager.

What Ramsha said after wedding photos were leaked

Before the official announcement, Ramsha had strongly reacted to private images from their nikah ceremony being circulated online without consent.

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“Our pictures were leaked and shared without our consent. It’s invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical. To the pages chasing clout off our private moments, stop. This is not content for you to exploit. I’ve always kept my personal life private, and I’m not changing that. As I step into this new chapter, I expect all pictures of us to be taken down immediately and not reposted anywhere. This is our life, not your headlines. Respect it and leave us alone. The rest will be shared in due time.”

Ramsha and Khushhal have worked together in popular shows Biryani and Duniyapur.