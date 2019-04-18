Pablo Schreiber to star in Halo series

Toggle Menu
Pablo Schreiber has been cast in the lead role of the Master Chief in the Showtime series Halo. It will begin production in Budapest later this year.

The Halo series is based on the hit video game franchise of the same name.  (Photo: Pablo Schreiber/Instagram)

Actor Pablo Schreiber has been cast in the lead role of the Master Chief in the Showtime series Halo.

The show is based on the hit video game franchise of the same name.

According to Variety, Master Chief is described as Earth’s most advanced warrior in the 26th century and the only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant, an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity.

Halo will begin production in Budapest later this year.

The series is produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television.

