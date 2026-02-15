OTT viewership and TRP report: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar clocks in 9.2 million views, The 50 follows with 6.5 million; Shark Tank India 5 slips to 0.2 TRP

According to data released by Ormax Media, barring the usual cricket broadcasts, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest draw in the first week of February with an impressive 9.2 million views.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readMumbaiFeb 15, 2026 05:34 PM IST
Dhurandhar, The 50, Shark Tank India 5 OTT and TRP reportDhurandhar, The 50, rule; Shark Tank India 5 suffers/ (Photos: JioStudios, JioHotstar, Shark Tank India/ Instagram)
The first week of February saw some surprising shifts in audience preferences. According to the latest data released by Ormax Media, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has emerged as the biggest non-cricket draw with a massive 9.2 million views. The TRP charts, however, tell a slightly different story for television.

OTT Viwership report

According to data released by Ormax Media, barring the usual cricket broadcasts, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest draw in the first week of February with an impressive 9.2 million views. The captive gaming reality show The 50 followed with 6.5 million views. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s Naagin 7 secured the third spot with 4.5 million views.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah registered 3.8 million views on YouTube, while Laughter Chefs Season 3 followed closely with 3.5 million. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, Splitsvilla 16 garnered 3.4 million views last week. Meanwhile, Dangal TV’s Pati Brahmachari clocked 3.1 million views on YouTube.

Also Read: The 50: Urvashi Dholakia gets evicted; Mr Faisu recalls painful social media ban

TRP Report

While several shows are performing strongly on OTT, their television numbers tell a different story. The 50, despite recording 6.5 million views digitally, ranked 25th in the latest BARC report with a TRP of 1.0.

Anupamaa continues to lead the charts with a TRP of 2.2, followed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi at 2.1. Naagin 7 secured the third spot with a TRP of 1.9. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, typically a top-10 fixture, slipped to the 11th position in Week 5 of 2026, registering a TRP of 1.5.

Also Read | ‘Tastes like chemical’: Namita Thapar slams beverage brand 3 Sisters; Viraj Bahl-Varun Alagh question ‘cluttered’ vision

Among reality shows, Indian Idol posted a TRP of 0.7, while Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune also recorded 0.7, placing 33rd. MasterChef India 9 ranked 39th with a TRP of 0.3, and Shark Tank India 5 followed at 41st with a TRP of 0.2.

