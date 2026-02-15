OTT viewership and TRP report: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar clocks in 9.2 million views, The 50 follows with 6.5 million; Shark Tank India 5 slips to 0.2 TRP

The first week of February saw some surprising shifts in audience preferences. According to the latest data released by Ormax Media, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has emerged as the biggest non-cricket draw with a massive 9.2 million views. The TRP charts, however, tell a slightly different story for television.

OTT Viwership report

According to data released by Ormax Media, barring the usual cricket broadcasts, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest draw in the first week of February with an impressive 9.2 million views. The captive gaming reality show The 50 followed with 6.5 million views. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s Naagin 7 secured the third spot with 4.5 million views.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah registered 3.8 million views on YouTube, while Laughter Chefs Season 3 followed closely with 3.5 million. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, Splitsvilla 16 garnered 3.4 million views last week. Meanwhile, Dangal TV’s Pati Brahmachari clocked 3.1 million views on YouTube.