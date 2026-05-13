Orry takes another dig at Sara Ali Khan months after their fallout; jokes about her debut film

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, recently had an alleged public fallout with actor Sara Ali Khan. The two had been friends for years but it looks like, Orry is holding on to the grudge between them. In a new interview with FilmiBeat, Orry spoke about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During the conversation, he also took a dig at Sara while discussing what he would tell the host Rohit Shetty.
What did Orry say?
During the promotions of his upcoming reality show, when Orry was asked if he was nervous, the social media influencer said that while he was excited, he was “very scared of certain human beings.” He also went on to discuss what he would tell host Rohit Shetty when he meets him on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Clarifying that he had never spoken to the director before, he said that he had watched Simmba and enjoyed it. He further added, “I am going to say to him, if you could give such an amazing hit to Sara Ali Khan, you can give it to anyone, so please give it to me as well.”
In another conversation with IANS, Orry shared that he often speaks his mind and is not afraid of losing work. He also clarified that he doesn’t want to be a part of movies. “I don’t hold back. I don’t. What’s going to happen if I say something? I speak my thoughts. That’s what’s made me famous. That’s what brought me here. So why would I now stop? A lot of people don’t want to say something because it’ll change the way people look at them, or affect brand deals, or the movies they do. But I am not looking to do movies. So if someone gets offended, or a director or producer doesn’t like me, then so be it. And if I don’t get a brand deal because of this, then so be it. I will speak what I want to.”
What happened between Orry and Sara Ali Khan?
Orry has been friends with various Bollywood actors. In fact, Sara Ali Khan was one of his best buddies until a few months ago. It all started last year when Orry posted a reel on Instagram saying that the “3 worst names” are Amrita, Sara, and Palak. Soon after this, Sara and Ibrahim unfollowed Orry on social media, sparking rumors of a possible rift between them.
In January, on Elvish Yadav’s podcast, Orry called Ibrahim the “most shameless actor” in Bollywood. Now, his latest comment on Sara’s debut film is adding fuel to the speculations around their fallout.
Talking about his equation with Sara Ali Khan, Orry had previously told Hindustan Times, “I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years. Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be okay with the trauma her mother put me through, and I just don’t think I can do that anymore.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More