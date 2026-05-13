Orry takes another dig at Sara Ali Khan months after their fallout; jokes about her debut film

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, recently had an alleged public fallout with actor Sara Ali Khan. The two had been friends for years but it looks like, Orry is holding on to the grudge between them. In a new interview with FilmiBeat, Orry spoke about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During the conversation, he also took a dig at Sara while discussing what he would tell the host Rohit Shetty.

What did Orry say?

During the promotions of his upcoming reality show, when Orry was asked if he was nervous, the social media influencer said that while he was excited, he was “very scared of certain human beings.” He also went on to discuss what he would tell host Rohit Shetty when he meets him on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Clarifying that he had never spoken to the director before, he said that he had watched Simmba and enjoyed it. He further added, “I am going to say to him, if you could give such an amazing hit to Sara Ali Khan, you can give it to anyone, so please give it to me as well.”