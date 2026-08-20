Orry calls Akanksha Chamola a ‘real snake’, says she is ‘milking Gaurav Khanna’s fame’

Gaurav Khanna has found support from Orry amid a growing controversy involving his estranged wife Akanksha Chamola and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Shagun Sharma. Orry, who is also participating in the stunt reality show, has defended Gaurav after Akanksha and Shagun made comments about the actor.

The controversy surrounding Gaurav and Akanksha began during Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, where Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav were getting divorced. She also spoke about her sexuality, revealing that she had been bisexual before her marriage. The couple, who married in 2016, had been living separately, according to Akanksha.

Gaurav later entered Lock Upp to support Akanksha. It was during the show that he clarified that they were still legally married and had not yet filed for divorce. After his appearance, Akanksha made another comment about him, saying that she would rather have her pet dog visit her than Gaurav. The remark later became another talking point around their relationship.

Orry comes out in Gaurav Khanna’s support

Recently, a post on Instagram highlighted comments made by Akanksha Chamola and Shagun Sharma about Gaurav Khanna and noted that both actors are represented by the same talent agency.

Orry responded to the post and defended Gaurav, drawing on his own experience of spending time with the actor during the filming of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in Cape Town.

“She is just blackening his good name and milking his fame for her own views no one knows who she is I dint even know he was married and we shared a vanity together for a month in Capetown during KKK filming this is complete shameless behavior to test and take advantage of a good man this girl is a real snake in the grass and as for shagun I am pretty sure I bullied her more during KKK and we are still good friends it’s just fun to bully her cause she gives good reactions and we needed entertainment.”

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What Shagun Sharma said about Gaurav Khanna

Shagun Sharma had earlier spoken about her experience with Gaurav Khanna while shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Speaking to Filmygyan, she claimed that the actor bullied her during the show.

“He was someone who bullied me a lot. Let’s say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, ‘Ye to chor deti hai’, ‘She is weak’ and ‘Don’t do this.’ I don’t know whether he is the same in real life too,” she said.

Akanksha Chamola on accusations of using Gaurav Khanna’s popularity

After her eviction from Lock Upp, Akanksha Chamola was asked whether she had spoken about her divorce to generate publicity. She rejected the suggestion and said the divorce proceedings had already been underway before she entered the show.

“No girl will ever say these things for TRP on such a big platform. There is nothing I would like to say to those who think like this. Everyone who thinks this was for publicity can come home and talk to my legal team. Now that I am out, we are sorting things out. Before coming on Lock Upp, our legal teams were discussing this, and now we just have to sign the papers. The process has already been done.”

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Akanksha also addressed the criticism she received over comparing Gaurav Khanna with her pet dog.

“Even when Gaurav and I were getting married, people thought it was for publicity. Just because we are actors, it doesn’t mean we do things for publicity only. I don’t understand why the media is so cynical about everything; nobody got offended when I compared Gaurav to my parents, but people got offended that I compared him to my dog. Why are you guys only getting offended about Gaurav?”

In another conversation with SCREEN, Akanksha Chamola denied that she repeatedly discussed Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp to use his popularity to stay in the show. She said she addressed the subject because people kept asking her about him.

“I only kept talking about Gaurav on the show because people kept asking about him. I didn’t speak because I wanted to; people just want to pick a point. It wasn’t like I just spoke about Gaurav all the time. I did a lot more; Gaurav was not the only topic for me in the game. The thing is, people only want to make an issue of the thing they want to; if they are so selective as to only look at this part, there is nothing much I can say.”

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Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna married on November 24, 2016, after reportedly meeting during an audition and falling in love.