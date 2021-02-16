scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Latest news

Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Oprah Winfrey knows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle well. She attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.

By: AP | New York |
Updated: February 16, 2021 11:45:40 am
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleOn Sunday, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting a second child. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey, their first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the US.

The 90-minute Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air March 7, CBS announced Monday. Winfrey knows the couple well. She attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to CBS. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Their first son, Archie, was born in 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi photos
Inside Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding with these 11 photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X