Oprah Winfrey is going to air a special on HBO and Channel 4 documentary, Leaving Neverland. The special is titled After Neverland. In the programme, the talk show host will interview the two men, Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck, who have accused Michael Jackson of abusing them when they were children in the documentary.

Variety reports that Winfrey told her audience of more than 100 abuse survivors during the recording of the broadcast at New York Times Center, “This movie transcends Michael Jackson. It allows us to see societal corruption.”

She added, “Beware of people who just want to be around your children.”

Leaving Neverland contains the testimonies of Robson and Safechuck who recount their relationship with the pop icon and detail their alleged sexual abuse when they were young boys. The four-hour documentary, a joint production between HBO and Channel 4, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January earlier this year. Dan Reed has directed it.

Michael Jackson’s Estate and family have referred to the documentary as “a tabloid character assassination”, “an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson”, “public lynching” and so on.

Director Reed had responded to the accusations while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. He said, “It is a four-hour documentary by an experienced documentarian with a long track record in investigation and telling complex stories and this is a complex story. So I’d say it’s beyond doubt a documentary. Anyone with any knowledge of that form would recognize a documentary. A four-hour piece, is that a tabloid?”