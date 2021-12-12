On Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, here’s revisiting his ads before he became a star

It could have been a happy occasion for Sidharth Shukla’s fans today. However, his untimely death has left them emotional on his birth anniversary. The actor passed away in September following a heart attack. While Sidharth is remembered for his roles in Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, it was his participation in Bigg Boss 13 that made him a star. Be it his straightforward attitude, one-liners, or chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill, he did not just win the trophy but also a million hearts.

Even before he made his acting debut in 2008, Sidharth Shukla was a popular model. Having won the World’s Best Model title (2005), the handsome man was much sought-after in the ad world. From hoardings to ramps and even starring in multiple commercials, the actor did it all. On his birth anniversary, here’s looking back at a few of his popular ads.

In one of his first TV commercials, Sidharth was seen playing a body double, who gets chosen as the star due to his good looks, style and charm.

Watch the actor have a fun time across the world, all thanks to his debit card.

Sidharth Shukla stars with Sonam Bajwa in this ad for warmers.

This ad features Sidharth Shukla and Srishty Rode. As the two meet in an arranged marriage setup, the girl outrightly rejects him saying she doesn’t want to get married to a boy involved with ‘trucks’. As he takes her on a ride on his big machine, he changes her thoughts as he flaunts his advanced and evolved truck.

Sidharth gets behind the wheels once again for a car commercial.

And here’s Sidharth Shukla looking like a stud on a bike.