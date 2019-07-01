On National Doctor’s Day, Sanjivani reboot’s first look revealed

Fans have been excited from the time Star Plus announced the reboot of Sanjivani. And on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, producer Siddharth P Malhotra shared the first look of the medical drama. As readers would already know, Surbhi Chandna and Namkit Khanna will play the lead roles, while Gurdeep Kohli and Mohnish Bahl will reprise their roles from the original 2002 show. Apart from them, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh will also join the cast.

Siddharth shared a photo from Sanjivani sets, where all the actors are dressed in doctor’s attire. Through the post, the show creator also introduced the cast and their character’s name.

He wrote, “It’s #nationaldoctorsday day so #sanjivani2 ka first look toh banta hai :) presenting dr ishaani @officialsurbhic @dr Sid @namitkhanna_official dr Anjali @sayantanighosh0609 & the original pillars of #sanjeevians #sanjivani dr Juhi @gurdippunjj & my favourite always dr Shashank @mohnish_bahlwe missed u for the pic dr Vardhaan @rohitroy500 @starplus@sapnamalhotra01 @rashmisingh_09.”

Rohit Roy, who is missing from the picture commented on the post, “Wow!!! What a picture!!! All the best to us ! Now it’s time you reveal Vardhan bro!!”

Sharing the picture, Surbhi Chandna wrote on Instagram, “Say Hello to the Stunning Doctors of #Sanjivani also we the Team at #sanjivani wish you a very Happy Doctors’ Day #firstlook.”

A source earlier told indianexpress.com, “Sanjivani will be based in today’s world and focus on current age problems, be it medical, inter-personal or relationships. While the original show had the actors play a bunch of interns, this time they will play full-time doctors. The makers are excited to have Gurdeep and Mohnish back as they will act as the connecting thread between the two shows. The series has already gone on floors and will launch sometime later in July.”

It was only recently that producer Siddharth P Malhotra confirmed the Sanjivani reboot through a social media post.

Sharing a picture of the team, Malhotra wrote, “After Sanjeevani, dil mil gaye, Ayushmann,zindagiwins my fifth medical show as a creator and producer :) I started my life and career with #Sanjivani so am super proud to announce #alchemyfilmspvtltd @sapnamalhotra01 and me proudly bring to u soon in 2019 – the brand #Sanjivani – it’s old world charm and gen next energy featuring @mohnish_bahl @gurdippunjj@rohitroy500 @sayantanighosh0609 and bringing to u the much awaited leads of this season @officialsurbhic and @namitkhanna_official with #jasontham @rashmisingh_09 and @rahulchoudhry.03 and many more to fill your hearts and screens with love and warmth ! Wish us love and luck…directed by @abhijitdas457 5coming soon on the one and only @starplus.”

Sanjivani launched in 2002 and starred Gurdeep Kohli, Mihir Mishra, Rupali Ganguly and late Sanjeet Bedi in the lead roles. It revolved around the trials and tribulations of four interns as they balanced their personal and professional life. The popularity of the series got the makers to launch a sequel Dill Mill Gayye in 2007. The show made stars out of actors Karan Singh Grover, Drashti Dhami, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget.