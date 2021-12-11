On KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan’s fondness for bargaining: ‘Kaunsi mahila nahi karti’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan fielded questions about his wife, Jaya Bachchan, on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor has hosted all but one season of the popular game show. On Friday’s special episode of the show, Bachchan hosted cast members of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, led by Dilip Joshi.

In a promo video for the episode, shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Bachchan was asked by Ambika Ranjankar, who plays Mrs Hathi on the show, “Kya Jaya ji bargaining karti hain? (Does Jaya Bachchan bargain)?” The actor replied, “Kaunsi aisi mahila hai jo bargaining nahi karti hai (Is there such a woman who does not bargain)?”

In the same promo, actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs Sodhi, asked Amitabh Bachchan if Jaya stops him from partying. The host replied with a laugh, “Bilkul nahi rokti. Kyuki woh khud chali jati hai party sharty karne (Not at all, because she goes out herself).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Jaya made a special appearance on KBC recently, to celebrate the show’s 1000th episode. Joining her daughter and granddaughter–Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda–on the episode via video call, she took the opportunity to poke fun at her husband’s fashion sense. Jaya said, “Aapko khud ko maine kaha hua hai, ek toh maroon-brown pehente hain (I have said this to you as well, that maroon-brown thing you wear)…” she said, adding, “Aur ek jo violet colour ka suit pehente hain (And then there’s that violet-coloured suit)…”

Amitabh began hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000. He has hosted all but one season of the show, with Shah Rukh Khan stepping in as host in season two.