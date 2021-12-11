On India’s Best Dancer, Dharmendra recalls the one thing that kept him going after facing ‘failure and rejection’

Actor Dharmendra recently opened up about his intense love for the camera. The veteran actor appeared as a guest on the latest episode of India’s Best Dancer, which also features Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Terence Lewis as the judges.

In a promo shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television, Geeta Kapur asked Dharmendra what kept him going in moments of adversity early in his career.

She asked the actor in Hindi, “A lot of people come to this city, after leaving their villages and their homes. They think that it will be easy to make it in Mumbai, and that they’ll become stars. Looking at you, it might seem easy, because you achieved your dream. But what is that one that that kept you going in the face of adversity? I am sure you have experienced a lot of fear and rejection in the beginning. So, what was that one thing that kept you going?”

In response to Geeta, Dharmendra replied in Hindi, “You see this camera that is filming me? My madness for this camera is what kept me going. It is my passion for this camera; I am in love with it. Sometimes, it feels like the camera is also in love with me. We exchange glances. I get lost in its beauty. I love the camera, and that is the only thing that will keep me healthy and happy. The camera is what takes me to the viewers. Who cannot love it?”

The actor is known for having appeared in classics of Hindi cinema such as Sholay, Anupama, Phool Aur Patthar, among several others. He was last seen Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

The actor is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.