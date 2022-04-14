On Anita Hassanandani’s birthday, Rohit Reddy has the sweetest wish

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Anita Hassanandani is celebrating her 41st birthday today. And husband Rohit Reddy took to Instagram to share the sweetest wish. Posting a picture of the two caught in an adorable moment, he wrote, “Happy happyyyyyyy babyyyy ! Love you!” In the photo, Rohit is holding Anita close as they lovingly smile at each other.

While Anita replied with a heart emoji, her colleagues and fans also wished the actor on her birthday. Actors Shailesh Gulbani and Shiv Pandit wrote ‘Happy Birthday Anita’, while fans just gushed at the romantic photo.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were on Wednesday night clicked entering a posh restaurant. The birthday girl wore a black floral loose dress while her husband sported a white printed tee and jeans. Rohit also shared videos of Anita cutting her birthday cake. Producer Ekta Kapoor, writer Mushtaq Sheikh and actor Ridhi Dogra were seen at Anita’s birthday bash.

Having been part of numerous films in the south Indian film industry and Bollywood, Anita is also known for her TV stint with shows like Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin to her credit. The actor married longtime boyfriend Rohit in 2013 and the couple was blessed with a baby boy in February 2021. Recently, Anita spoke about taking a break from work to look after her child.

Having been working since she was a teenager, Anita Hassanandani said she is now ready to let work take a backseat in her life as she enjoys some quality time with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv. Speaking to the Times of India, Anita said that as of now, she cannot think about doing a daily soap since that demands a lot out of her.

“I do a few social media endorsements and make appearances. In such a scenario, a daily soap doesn’t figure on the list. I can’t be shooting 15 hours for 30 days in a month. When I conceived, I had decided that I would enjoy motherhood for at least two years. I want to spend time with my son and give him my undivided attention,” she said.