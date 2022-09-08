scorecardresearch
Olympian Dutee Chand joins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a wild card

Internationally acclaimed athlete Dutee Chand is the first wild card on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

Dutee Chand will be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Even before contestants could get into a competitive mood on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the show is set to welcome its first wild card contestant. Olympic star Dutee Chand is set to join the dance reality show. The athlete, who recently competed at the Commonwealth Games, will be seen on the show next week.

Excited about shaking a leg on the Jhalak stage, Chand said that she never imagined she would be part of a dance project in her career. Sharing that she is excited to take up the new challenge, the sportswomen said in a statement, “I have never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers. Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me. I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether.”

“Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited to take this up as a challenge and perform to the best of my capabilities. I am looking forward to meeting the judges and performing in front of them. I would like to thank Colors for putting their trust in me and I hope that my fans and the audience will support me in my exciting new endeavour,” she added.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 launched on September 2 with a grand premiere. The celebrity dance reality show has Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Faisal Shaikh, Zorawar Kalra, Gunjan Sinha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar and Amruta Khanvilkar as contestants.

Recently, speaking to indianexpress.com about judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Karan Johar revealed that he sometimes has to sugarcoat himself. “I am much more judgmental than I am allowed to be. Sometimes they have to tell me to calm down on my judgments. Especially when it comes to Jhalak, everyone is a celebrity and thus quite sensitive and vulnerable. I have to sugar-coat myself extra to make my point at times,” he shared.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

