Olivia Colman to guest star in The Simpsons

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman is the latest addition to the star-studded voice cast of The Simpsons.

The actor, who will be seen essaying the part of Queen Elizabeth II in the third season of The Crown, will feature in the upcoming 31st season of the animated show.

In the episode, she will be playing “the most down home femme fatale ever” who is used to getting her own way when it comes to the opposite sex, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“Just this second came from recording one of the best guest appearances in Simpson’s history. No kidding, I am flying,” Simpsons executive producer James L Brooks tweeted on Friday.

Colman has joined the season 31 guest roster that also includes John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jason Momoa, Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney and Jane Goodall.