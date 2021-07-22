Obama In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union trailer: HBO docuseries traces the personal and political journey of Barack Obama

HBO has released a trailer for Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, a three-part documentary miniseries about the life and political career of former United States president Barack Obama.

Obama, a politician from the Democratic Party, was the first US president of colour. He served in the role from 2009 to 2017. He won the historic election by beating John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012.

Clearly, the road for the first American president of colour was not easy. He spoke the language of unity and took care not to alienate the white voter base by speaking for all, and not just the black community.

The series will trace his early days as a student, then moving to his time as a bright, young firebrand politician with a gift for rhetoric, and finally his tenure as the US president.

One might say that the series is too late as Obama left office in 2016. But then, a detailed exploration of his life and career is long overdue, and the docuseries format will serve its subject well.

Judging by the trailer, the series looks worth watching for anybody interested in history and political affairs. We are just hoping that it would not be too idolatry as Obama was not without his shortcomings, particularly on matters like foreign policy.

The official synopsis of Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union reads, “The three-part documentary, Obama: In the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, chronicles the personal and political journey of President Barack Obama, as the country grapples with its racial history. Through the story of one man irrevocably bound to the history of a country, the documentary reflects on the country’s past and present national identity.”

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union arrives on August 3 on HBO.