NOS4A2 images tease AMC’s next horror series

AMC has released new images from its upcoming TV series NOS4A2. Jami O’Brien is the creator of the series. It adapts Joe Hill’s horror novel of the same name. Joe Hill is the pen name of Joseph Hillstrom King, Stephen King’s elder son.

Just like the father, Hill is an acclaimed horror author himself, who is also known for novels Heart-Shaped Box and The Fireman (apart from NOS4A2) and award-winning comic-book series, Locke & Key.

NOS4A2 is a fresh take on the vampire genre of literature. Instead of drinking blood, the antagonist of the novel, the terrifying Charlie Manx, feeds off the souls of children. He then puts them into a place that is supposed to be blissful and dreamlike but is actually something you cannot escape from. The title is a riff on the archaic Hungarian-Romanian word, Nosferatu, meaning vampire, and also the registration ID written on Manx’s licence plate.

Zachary Quinti plays the role of Manx. He portrays the older version of the character while being covered in heavy makeup and prosthetics. Ashleigh Cummings, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star.

NOS4A2’s official Twitter account released the images. The captioned read, “See the cast of #NOS4A2. Swipe through for more.”

The series’ official synopsis reads, “The supernatural horror series NOS4A2, based on Joe Hill’s bestselling novel of the same name, tells the story of Charlie Manx, a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift.”