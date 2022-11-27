Nora Fatehi tears up, talks about her break-up after watching a moving performance on song Pachtaoge: ‘I was going through a similar emotional situation’

Nora Fatehi, who is currently a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, broke down in tears after a contestant’s emotional performance to her song Pachtaoge. The actor said she could connect to Sriti Jha’s performance since she recalled an emotional moment from the time she was shooting the song in 2019. Nora also hinted that she was experiencing heartbreak at the time of filming the song.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, Nora said, “Sriti and Vivek, the performance you gave on my song, I could relate to it. When I filmed this song, I was going through a similar emotional situation, which I was able to use in my performance. This might not be your best performance in terms of dance, but it was emotional…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bari Tisha 🍓 (@tisha_o3)

Nora was allegedly dating Angad Bedi for a long time before the two parted ways. Angad married Neha Dhupia in 2018. Nora has addressed her breakup rumours multiple times and had also revealed she had slipped into depression after her breakup.

On the show By Invite Only, Nora had said, “All girls go through break up at least once in their life. For me, it was a little bit difficult because it was an unexpected experience and I was broken by it. I lost my drive for 2 months. However, I must say that experience really just transformed me.”

Nora also recalled the time when she auditioned for Salman Khan’s Bharat. She said, “I auditioned among 200/300 people, I was like, ‘Nora wake up! Where is your hunger? There are hundreds and thousands of people who are talented just like you, who are good-looking, who are killing themselves to make that happen, you need to get back’, and suddenly, I got my confidence back and that was it”.

The actor was last seen in the film Thank God starring Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in 100 Percent alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill.