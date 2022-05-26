scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Nora Fatehi performs Lavni on Dance Deewame Junior, watch video

Nora Fatehi performed Lavni with two contestants of Dance Deewane Junior and shared the video on her social media account.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 8:13:48 pm
nora fatehi lavniNora Fatehi performs Lavni on Dance Deewane Junior. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi, popular for her belly dancing, took everyone on the set of Dance Deewane Junior by surprise as she aced the folk dance form Lavni. Nora performed Lavni with two contestants of the show and shared the video on her social media account. Nora is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Junior, along with choreographer Marzi and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor.

In the video shared by Nora on Instagram, Marzi is heard rooting for her before she begins her performance. He says, “Watch Nora Fatehi doing lavni…” Then, we see Nora performing Lavni on the song “Saat Samundar Paar” while wearing a green colour co-ord set.

Along with the video, Nora Fatehi wrote, “Love joining my juniors on stage! This time i tried Lavni 😍 How amazing is @geetbaggaa and @karsonali #Dancewithnora tune in for the next junior that will be featured on #dancewithnora 🤩💃🏽 #dancedeewanejuniors @colorstv P.s love the commentary @marzipestonji 😉.”

The Canadian dancer began her big screen journey in India in 2014 with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She, however, grabbed eyeballs a year later in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster epic Baahubali: The Beginning, where she featured in a song.

Nora Fatehi rose to fame with the song “Dilbar” in John Abraham’s 2018 actioner Satyamev Jayate. She later appeared in a string of hit dance numbers, and also in supporting roles in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

